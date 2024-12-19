Matthew Lewis has just found himself in the middle of a cozy whodunnit. The actor, best known for his beloved portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, has been cast as Canon Daniel Clement in the upcoming murder mystery drama Murder Before Evensong, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Reverend Richard Coles. Coles is a household name in the United Kingdom, having previously been a member of the band The Communards, as well as appearing in hit reality shows like Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, in which he finished 3rd earlier this month. The series will be a co-production between Acorn TV and Channel 5.

The series focuses on Canon Clement, who lives in the idyllic but drama-filled village of Champton, where his rectory is shared with his sharp-tongued widowed mother and two dachshunds. What begins as a seemingly small-town squabble over Clement’s proposal to install a lavatory in the church — heaven forbid — spirals into chaos when a member of the community is found murdered with a pair of secateurs. But when the bodies begin to pile up, Clement ends up jugging the job of keeping his parish together while also trying to solve the crimes.

Production is set to begin in England next year, while Nick Hicks-Beach (Lewis, Midsomer Murders) is adapting the book for television, and David Moore (Fool Me Once, Outlander) will direct. Reverend Coles himself will serve as an executive producer and even hinted at a potential cameo: “Look out for a sinister archdeacon on a sit-up-and-beg bicycle,” he teased.

Why is Matthew Lewis Joining 'Murder Before Evensong'?

Image via Warner Bros.

Lewis expressed his excitement for the role, revealing he was a fan of Coles' work in the past and added that it would be a thrill to bring the story to life, stating:

“I’m beyond thrilled to be throwing on the old dog collar and diving into the world of Champton so charmingly created by Rev. Richard Coles. I’ve been an admirer of his work for some time and love the characters and stories he’s written. It’s an honour to work with this creative team and have the opportunity to bring the character of Canon Clement to life for fans of the book and new viewers alike.”

Acorn Media Enterprises’ Managing Director Catherine Mackin described the series as a perfect fit for their platform, noting, “Richard’s brilliantly layered storytelling offering surprise and delight around every corner is the exact crime-focused fare Acorn TV’s intellectually curious audience craves. Matthew’s embodiment of Canon Daniel promises a bold and compelling adaptation that we can’t wait to see.”

