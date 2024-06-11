The Big Picture Matthew Lewis, known for his role as Neville Longbottom, will lead a new film titled Touché alongside Parvinder Shergill and Kayleigh-Paige Rees.

One of the stars of the Harry Potter films has officially signed on for his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis will lead a new film titled Touché, a comedy/drama alongside co-stars Parvinder Shergill and Kayleigh-Paige Rees. Touché is billed as a UK-independent feature set in the world of fencing that will explore themes of diversity and female empowerment. The film does not yet have an official release date attached but is set to begin shooting later this summer in London with Shergill's Pinder Productions and Rees' Raspberry Films production companies involved.

Touché follows Deep (Shergill), a British South Asian woman who is struggling and finds her identity in fencing. Kate (Rees) plays the renowned champion of the fencing club who is unwilling and unable to accept a newcomer into the group. Lewis will play Tom, a character who strikes an unsuspecting friendship with Deep but is also hiding a dark family secret. It's unknown who is penning the script for Touché or who will direct, but with production set to begin later this summer and casting already underway, it's likely the powers that be attached to this film are zeroing in on potential candidates.

Where Else Have I Seen the Stars of ‘Touché’?

Lewis will always be inseparable from his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, but the British actor has since appeared in several other projects of note. In 2016, he played a small role in the star-filled feel-good romance Me Before You, which boasts an impressive ensemble of Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Charles Dance, and Vanessa Kirby. He has spent most of his time the last few years on TV shows such as Avoidance and All Creatures Great and Small, but has also appeared in several films such as Baby Done and Terminal (Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg).

As for Lewis' co-stars, Shergill made her feature film debut in 2021's Anonymous after appearing in mostly shorts for the first year of her career, and has since popped up in several episodes of the TV series How We Met. Rees also made her feature debut not that long ago with 2018's Dirty Work, and since has credits on TV series such as All About Casey, Hunter, and Sanditon.

Touché does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and check out Lewis in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, now streaming on Max.

