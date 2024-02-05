The Big Picture Matthew Lewis didn't fully appreciate the hard work of acting until after his Harry Potter days.

Lewis is inspired by Daniel Radcliffe's courage to take on challenging roles outside his comfort zone.

Jason Isaacs' strongest Harry Potter memories are from his first day on set.

The Harry Potter series is a generational influence on millions worldwide, and for two of its stars, the impact it has had will always remain indelible. During MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Jason Isaacs and Matthew Lewis have been telling Collider's Maggie Lovitt about their time in the Wizarding World and took eager fans "behind the magic" during the panel.

Lewis played Neville Longbottom, originally a bumbling side character in the story but whose arc was dangerously close to being that of Harry Potter's, while Isaacs memorably played the dastardly, yet timorous Lucius Malfoy, a Death Eater loyal to Ralph Fiennes' Lord Voldemort, and the most fascist dad you'd be liable to find at the school Quidditch matches.

Matthew Lewis Explains How 'Harry Potter' Hid How Difficult Acting Would Be

Lewis began his work on the series aged 11, and finished up a decade later, keen for a new challenge, but he didn't anticipate what was to come. Upon finishing the series, Lewis knew he would have to expand his horizons but the challenges he would face weren't immediately clear. The late, great Alan Rickman had recommended to the young actor that he should tread the boards and get some theatrical experience.

"Truth be told when I finished on Harry Potter, I was about 20 or 21…I know that I didn't truly appreciate what was required in the industry, you know, in terms of it being a craft and the professionalism, and genuinely the hard work required to actually, succeed in the industry and that was probably largely because I’d done it since I was five. And because when you're in Harry Potter, it's a big machine, that you can be a small cog in, and larger cogs you can hide behind…It's a lot easier when you go to school. You were able to coast a little bit. That's the truth of it really. I didn't really appreciate it at all. Just, how much work went into it. And then I was offered a play when I finished and, it’s a long story but Alan Rickman…well, Alan Rickman had on his last day— I went to go to say thank you for, you know, not being a dick basically because you have— thank you for being so nice to us as kids and whatever. And he had recommended, in a chat we had, that I should do some theater."

The experience soon turned sour for Lewis, however, as there was no hiding place like there was in the big Potter playground, and the reviews from local newspapers were nothing short of savage, which led Lewis to reconsider his approach, even telling the director he wanted to step down from the production.

"And so when this play came up, I was like, ‘Yeah, ok, I'll do that. Alan said I should do that. I'll do that.’ And I approached it how I'd always been approaching things and it was dreadful," Lewis admitted. "I was awful. I mean, the reviews were horrific. I was doing a six-month tour, a regional tour around the UK. And I don't know, there's something about local news, they don't seem to have to temper themselves in the same way that national news do. So like the Cardiff Gazette or like the Wolverhampton Echo were just brutal, merciless.

And after about three months of just this abuse every week — and you get to go to a new theater every week, so you get a new journalist to abuse you every week. I basically, I turned up at the director's door and I said, ‘Look, I can't take this anymore.’ And he sort of was like, ‘Ah, I've been waiting for this.’ I think he knew fully, that it was coming and he sort of gave me some remedial rehearsals and we sat in there and we really just went back to basics on stagecraft, finding characters, creating characters, and process and stuff like this and the rest of the company as well, I must say the rest of the cast were wonderful, very, very patient with me and great as well."

From that point on, Lewis found himself much more at ease and began appreciating acting for what it was, and without the grandeur, the pomp, and circumstance of Hogwarts and all it meant, solidifying himself as an actor in his own right.

And the last 2 [or] 3 months of the tour, the reviews kind of 180’d and turned on their head and I suddenly appreciated what you get from theater, you know, the immediate reaction from the audience, the endorphins the flow when you're in the moment when you're in the character, and, also just an appreciation for the fulfillment of hard work done. And so, since then, I've been on the West End twice, and really enjoyed myself. And yeah, it's completely— I don't think I'd still be acting now at 34, had I not been through the horrible four months of abuse from regional British press. It really just changed my entire outlook on this industry and just how difficult it is and how hard it is and how much work and effort people have to do to, to forge careers like Jason’s. I mean, it's no walk in the park, and it's a— you know, we play around, and we have fun, but it is a serious business and there’s a real process behind it.

Daniel Radcliffe's Courage Still Inspires Matthew Lewis

Another Potter alum, Daniel Radcliffe, has also taken that brave step of hitting the stage, in fearless fashion. For Lewis, the man who portrayed The Boy Who Lived is "a perpetual inspiration" because of his courage in choosing outside-of-the-box roles, when he could easily have quietly retired and enjoyed his wealth.

"I will say, actually, Dan Radcliffe is someone who I am perpetually inspired by, someone who, could quite easily have rested on his laurels, and sat on his mountain of money, and done nothing outside of his comfort zone. And instead, has done things for himself, admittedly, he's done things that he's wanted to do and enjoyed but things that also forced him to do very, very difficult things. You know, singing, dancing, comedy, horror, he's done all kinds of different genres and he had no reason to do that other than it probably scared him and I admire that very much."

Jason Isaacs Describes The Magic of His First Day at Hogwarts

Lewis may have been enrolled at Hogwarts from day one, but Isaacs joined the franchise in Chamber of Secrets, the second in the series. He'd already seen the world built by the award-winning production team, led by Stuart Craig, and couldn't wait to see it. But experiencing it for real, alongside the iconic Richard Harris, was beyond even his wildest dreams.

"My favorite thing was my first proper day. And I’d gone in and done a bit of watching Quidditch in the crowd. But my first day on the [beginning of it] —because this is the way you shoot films — was the very last scene I had in Chamber of Secrets in Dumbledore’s office. And that Dumbledore was played by the late, great, brilliant Richard Harris, and Richard who was a fabulously wicked and entertaining actor had also been— when I was a little kid, he was one of the most favorite actors in the world and there, I was opposite him. And these sets, I mean, you know, after a while you get used to going to work there. But when you first started watching Harry Potter, when you're a kid, I’d done lots and lots and lots and lots of films before and you don't, they never build the whole place, you build the wall, you're going to see cos they do, they plant the cameras in advance and if they don't see the back of the room, you don't build the back of the room and stuff. But because they knew they were making lots of films, they built everything, they built the great hall, they built Dumbledore’s office."

Isaacs continued, revealing that he was awestruck, not just by Harris' presence in Dumbledore's office, but just the amount of detail that went into every aspect of the set, including fully written textbooks and, to his immense surprise, a fully functioning phoenix in the shape of Dumbledore's beloved pet, Fawkes.

"And I was in this room with all these gadgets and I remember I was so amazed by it and that I was about to work with Richard Harris," he continued. "And I remember saying, I mean, just in the drawer there were books and there were words on every page unnecessarily. And I remember going, that bird is incredible. So I said, ‘What is it?’ [Somebody] said ‘It’s Phoenix’ and bloody hell. I said, ‘Where did it, where does it come from?’ And they went ‘The robot workshop?’ [And I went] ‘Yeah, no great, sorry.’ The first week there was just mind-boggling, the first day working with [Richard]."

