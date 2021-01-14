Matthew Libatique is as versatile as he is talented, and the guy is talented. He was passionate about photography from a young age and started honing his craft as a cinematographer in the 1990s, working on music videos and teaming up with fellow AFI classmate Darren Aronofsky on the burgeoning director’s first few films. Indeed, Libatique made his mark in a big way with his first two collaborations with Aronofsky, Pi and Requiem for a Dream, and after that he was off to the races. He’s spent his career bringing an intense yet intimate touch to the films he shoots, ranging from superhero movies to thrillers to dramas and working with directors as varied as Joel Schumacher, Spike Lee, and Jodie Foster.

Libatique’s most recent film marks even more new territory for the Oscar-nominated director of photography, as he brings a full-on Broadway musical to fruition in director Ryan Murphy’s Netflix musical The Prom. This is an unabashed Broadway adaptation with bright colors, theatrical lighting, and huge dance numbers – but it’s also an emotional story of a young girl being ostracized by her school and community for being queer. The film combines huge starpower (the cast includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden), bold musical numbers, and intimate dialogue scenes to result in an uplifting and hopeful story about being yourself.

I recently had the chance to speak with Libatique for an extended, exclusive interview about his work on The Prom and some other films from his career. He talked about Ryan Murphy’s approach to directing, and how he went about translating this Broadway show into a cinematic feature film. He also broke down the logistics of some of the film’s most notable musical numbers, and explained how challenging it was to shoot a dance number in the middle of a fully functional mall.

But as a big fan of Libatique’s work, I also had to ask about his brilliant collaboration with Bradley Cooper on A Star Is Born, and he reflected on the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by discussing the making of Iron Man and Iron Man 2. We even touched on Libatique’s other Jon Favreau collaboration Cowboys & Aliens, and what it’s been like making a movie during COVID-19 as he was in the middle of production on Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling at the time of our interview (which was conducted in December).

Our conversation then veered into a candid discussion about the importance of physical media and theatrical presentation, as Libatique talked about trying to balance the images he crafts on set and in post-production with the compression that happens when something goes to streaming. He talked about his desire to see 4K remasters and releases of Pi and The Fountain, and revealed that before he shot The Prom, he was planning on teaming up with Taika Waititi on an adaptation of Akira.

It’s a wide-ranging and hopefully insightful discussion, as Libatique speaks candidly but thoughtfully about his process and the importance of how films are presented to audiences, while also acknowledging the benefit of releasing a socially important film like The Prom to a wide audience on Netflix.

Check out the full interview below. The Prom is now streaming on Netflix.

Image via Netflix

So what was your reaction when Ryan Murphy calls you and asks you to shoot a big Broadway musical?

MATTHEW LIBATIQUE: The way it sort of went down is I got a call. I had just been prepping a movie with Taika Waititi and we were going to do Akira, and then it shut down. So I was suddenly free. And I get a call from my agent saying that Ryan Murphy would like a meeting and he invited me to lunch. And we went out to lunch. And at that lunch, he starts to talk about The Prom. But, he said for him, it was more about the story of this young woman or a teenager who's basically being ostracized for her orientation. And then he started to describe the Broadway part of it. It didn't quite make sense to me exactly what he was talking about because I wasn't familiar with it. I didn't know the play. But then, he was very keen on what I had done on A Star Is Born, which is why he was wanting to meet with me. He was trying to find… If you've seen the play, it was tough to interpret into a cinematic space. And I think what he was hoping for was somebody who could help him bridge reality and sort of the fantasy of Broadway.

So I watched the play. He got me tickets to go see it. I went to New York. I watched it two days in a row because I was just wanting to soak it in. It was extremely, extremely entertaining. But, after we wrapped, my first concern was how the hell do we make this a movie? I didn't really know how. I hadn't really done a musical before. Especially, it was not only the dance part that bothered me, it was the musical part. Scenes that break in the song, I was like, "How does this work?" So, I immediately started diving into watching as many things as I could.

And this is the kind of Broadway adaptation that doesn't really run away from the theatricality of the source material. In practice, specifically looking at the kind of big number in the gym, you have to make this space work as a grounded scene where this debate is happening, but then it has to transform into a space for this big theatrical set piece. Was that exciting for you to do? Or were there a lot of challenges in trying to work with the production designer and make sure these would work in two different ways?

LIBATIQUE: Well, looking back on it, there were two key things in trying to work it out and prepping. Amidst all the logistical things, you're dealing with just this concept of how do we transform this thing into something cinematic, and how to convey that without losing the essence of and the fun of the music. But then at the same time, I think a lot of that discussion also surrounded palette and sort of the visual language of it all. And how in the Broadway sense, the palette came from not only the costumes, but the color of the light. And in the sort of realistic sense in Indiana, the palette came from the set and not necessarily the light.

So, that's how we sort of distinguished it at the very beginning of the movie, so there's a stark contrast between Indiana and Broadway. And then, as the film goes along, sort of incorporating what we call the “prom palette” into the world of these kids. And I think the best example is sort of how they came together during the number “Zazz” with Nicole Kidman.

Yes. I love that number. I'm a huge fan of All That Jazz and Bob Fosse. And as I was watching it, I was like, "Man, this must have been fun to put together."

LIBATIQUE: That was the hardest one for me because if you notice the first number that Emma's in, Jo Ellen, that's played pretty straight. She's swimming in the pool, she's singing. She's walking down the corridor, she's singing. So, it didn't have this sort of gymnastics, I'd say, of the previous performances with Barry and Dee Dee at Sardi's. So, that was sort of the template. And then “Zazz” was like, all right, we're deep enough into the film now that we understand what's going on and these characters. All of these characters that arrived in Indiana have made their mark, so it gave us a sort of license visually to go there and turn this otherwise banal house into a Broadway performance.

Yeah. With all the colors coming through the windows, that was brilliant.

LIBATIQUE: I mean, that's a testament to the director. I mean, Ryan Murphy is somebody who embraces bold choices and he kind of demands them. So, when we first put the light in the window, it was like he just played to it and he just blocked to it. He had the performance sort of staged to it and he just embraced all those opportunities.

Image via Netflix

I’ve been curious what it’s like working with him as a filmmaker because he seems to never stop. He’s doing a ton of things and he works very quickly. What is he like as a director on set?

LIBATIQUE: Amazing. Again, you'll see. He demands bold choices. He's, I wouldn't say critical, but he has a keen eye towards anything that steps outside of the construct of what he's after. But, when I say that, it's like he gives you a pretty large shoe box to work in, but it's defined. But it's defined by really bold choices. Then there is such a thing as going too far where it's like this doesn't quite look — that we've maybe gone too far and we have to pull something back, whether it be light or even design. But, he always gave us a "Let's shoot one and see how it is." And then, he considers. The one thing about working with writer/directors like Ryan is that they have the ability to change the screenplay. And some people don't have that ability. Sometimes I always like to think if something's not working, it's probably not working from the standpoint of the screenplay. So, Ryan has the ability to change that, which is awesome. And working with him, being able to improvise with him [was great]. And when he felt like something wasn't quite working for him, it maybe took a while. We'd just shoot and we'd assess, and then we'd be able to address it. And what I love about working with a person like Ryan is that time can stand still. When you work with somebody who has lesser experience, they're a little bit more stressed out about time and the pressures, and Ryan doesn't do that. Working with Ryan, it's about creating and having the opportunity to create on the set, which is important.

Did you guys talk about any specific influences? Were there any specific films that you guys looked to for kind of inspiration for the approach here?

LIBATIQUE: There were a litany of things from Fosse films to even color palette-wise. I shared with him early on a lot of stills that I had gathered from different films, just as color references. And oddly, Elephant was one that really struck us as something color-wise, both light and in design, and in the wardrobe, from a cinematic standpoint or a cinematography standpoint, that was kind of a reference for Indiana. And then, the palette, it was almost like the “prom palette” kind of came from the design, from our production designer Jamie Walker and Lou Eyrich as well, our costume designer. And everybody kind of worked within the construct of these magenta pink and aquas of The Prom, the cast and the Broadway cast. And then, in contrast to sort of the yellows and the blues of the high school in Indiana. Then at the very end, if a visual language works, they sort of melt together. And I think that worked out well in the final prom.

Yeah. Talk about a splashy Broadway finale, that thing is super shiny, and big, and colorful and just pops really well.

LIBATIQUE: It was fun. It was fun to do it, and I'd like to say we had a lot of rehearsal time, but we didn't. And I like to credit my lighting team really, and my gaffer and my dimmer board programmer because we had to think on our feet. And there's different chapters to that scene and that's how it was in the play. But, dealing with the camera, the proscenium changes to a more subjective frame based on where we put the camera and the actors move us from one part of that space to another. And those are the things that are fun about what we do, but it was a challenge to try to have the light evolve, and evolve, and to continue to evolve. But, I'm really proud of that one because I think it starts in a very moody and pretty place when they are together, and then it ends up becoming this celebration.

Something else that's really striking is the camera is moving a lot in this film. I was just curious how you guys hit upon that decision and how in the world the Steadicam operator survived the shoot because it's a lot with those musical numbers.

LIBATIQUE: Yeah. I mean, Andrew, our Steadicam operator, he's worked with Ryan on almost everything, so they had a language. And he was great at helping out to block shots that were moving, especially with some of the 360-degree shots, because he's so used to working with Ryan. He understands where to emphasize lines by maybe moving forward and closer to an actor or pulling back to emphasize things. He had a very instinctual and conditioned sort of technique to be able to communicate things that Ryan wanted to communicate, which was nice. And then, we had a crane movement. And the one thing Ryan said early on was that he wanted the film to start with a lot of energy. And so, that dictated a lot of things for us and gets the film started really quickly with all the performances, just the sort of the press line at the very beginning of the film.

Image via Netflix

It was fun to choreograph and it was fun to work with Casey Nicholaw as well, the choreographer, because he's the person who directed and choreographed the play. And now he was being tasked with trying to fit it into the cinematic space and accommodate the camera, so that was also pretty gratifying. And that was a good example of it. We started off really fast with a very large move, started pretty wide on the street, and then moving right into Meryl.

I also wanted to ask you about the mall sequence, which is one of my favorite numbers in the film. I think Andrew just knocks it out of the park. What was that like to put together in kind of a working mall there?

LIBATIQUE: That was just a giant pain (laughs). I mean, it's not like we closed the mall. And it's also November where the light, as you can see in the scene, it's a giant skylight overhead that when we lose the light, we lose the light, and we were relying on it. So, it kind of might as well been a day exterior plus add it's like Times Square because it's people shopping around Christmas time. And this is pre-pandemic, it was people everywhere we had to move around. And that number starts basically in a food court, goes on an escalator, and then ends up on a fountain. So, again, I mean, I think it's a kind of a tour de force of choreography.

It does seem to be the one or one of the ones that a lot of people are talking about, so I think you guys did a great job with it.

LIBATIQUE: I didn't think about this at the time, but the same impact that Emma's first performance has, which is “Just Breathe,” and then you move into “Love Thy Neighbor,” and the mall performance with Andrew, it was like there's this element of the sort of Indiana reality in the film that I like. Then, it contrasts the other things. I love his line before that though, when he’s in Emma's house, he's like, "I want to rap to that in a non-musical sense." What is that? What does that even mean? (laughs)

He's so good. He's such a good performer.

LIBATIQUE: Oh my God. I'm so impressed by everybody. It’s such a fantastic cast.

You mentioned A Star Is Born, which is one of my favorite films of the last decade. And I thought your work on that movie in particular as really phenomenal. The way the camera just really saw into the heart of those characters and kind of put you in their head space during those performances. I was wondering if you could talk about kind of what that experience was like because that movie is just astoundingly good.

LIBATIQUE: I mean, you know what? It was one of the best filmmaking experiences I've had because just creating a space where both Bradley [Cooper] and [Lady] Gaga could actually act, and improvise, and find their performance and find their relationship, we had sort of an indie spirit. And Bradley had a clear vision of what he wanted, but everything was predicated on that relationship and performances. So, getting the camera — it sounds like a small task, but sort of putting the camera in the right place was everything. And what I love about working with Bradley, he wasn't too precious about any ideas. If there was a position for the camera that got the emotion better, it wasn't a shot that he had in his head that he was beholden to. It was about the moment. That's what I take away from that in every case, even when we would improvise. And we had to work that way very early on because we did the very performance where he's on stage, I mean, that's us in between two acts at Stagecoach. We had seven minutes and I'm just like, "I'll follow you out there” (laughs)

That's insane. That's fascinating to hear because the shot construction and the blocking, I mean, it really rivals Spielberg to me in that film. And it's fascinating to hear so much of it was kind of found as you guys were working, but I guess that's a testament to your working relationship and both of your talents there.

LIBATIQUE: Well, it's interesting too. As a cinematographer, one of our responsibilities is to take care of the actors and make them feel comfortable. So, both of us had it, we're conscious we wanted to make Stef feel as comfortable as possible, so we'd block scenes specific to her. And then, Bradley's character, we'd take the opposite side of that blocking. And we both had a complete understanding of what we were trying to do, and so did Stef. She'd come in and she knew which way she was going to be looking. And without the restrictions of having the flags and so many things, we just played it as naturalistic as possible and allowed her to feel comfortable in not having a stand on the mark. It was important.

Image via Warner Bros.

It's a really incredible work. I adore that film.

LIBATIQUE: Thank you.

It's really fascinating to look back at Iron Man in hindsight as you and Jon really established kind of the foundation for what has just become arguably the most consistently successful franchise of all time with these Marvel movies. And I know that first movie, there was kind of a real indie vibe on set with new pages being written and everything. I was curious kind of what you remember about working on that film, and kind of making this superhero movie on a budget look cinematic and everything because I think it holds up tremendously well. But, it's just so interesting in hindsight to think it started there, and now it's just this massive thing.

LIBATIQUE: I just remember having that indie spirit. Jon, I think the biggest film he had done up until that point was Zathura. And then, before that, he did Elf. And he has that, I don't know, just indie optimism in a way. And that was the case on Iron Man. It was like it was kind of a maiden voyage. Avi Arad was still around. He's bringing the history of Marvel there. And Kevin Feige was his right-hand man. Obviously, of the past whatever, 10 years has told us, he's a brilliant, brilliant mind when it comes to trying to structure this universe. But, we were all very young for people who are making a hundred million dollar movie. And it was also before they established, I don't know, sort of the Marvel machine that it is now. It was sort of like, okay, we're still trying to figure it out. There's something special. But, that's what I really remember is how special that was and trying to make the best film possible.

But, every and all credit goes to just the enigma that's Robert Downey Jr. I think that he took it out, he made it possible for a comic book to not have to be The Dark Knight. It gave us another option. And consequently, you have people like Paul Rudd playing Ant-Man and Taika Waititi's Thor. It's taking the piss out of it a little bit and don't take it too serious.

Yeah. Give people permission to have fun with it.

LIBATIQUE: Yeah, and laugh. And look, I love moody. I love drama, but I do appreciate, if I look back at one quality of Iron Man 1 is that it was able to be a Rembrandt in its own way and not have to be beholden to anything else. It just set the tone that this isn't just a strict world of comic book adaptations. It can be something else.

That was a pretty huge risk and gamble for Marvel as well. And then, when you get to Iron Man 2, suddenly they're thinking about an interconnected universe, and maybe a house visual style to keep it all together and stuff. And I know that was a bit more of a challenging production. What was that experience like?

LIBATIQUE: I mean, it was almost more important to establish the future characters than it was to tell this narrative. So, that film, ultimately, if you look back on it, there's some entertaining things about it and I really enjoyed making it, but it was serving more than one master. And rightly so, I'm not going to say it was wrong. Who doesn't want to see Samuel Jackson play Nick Fury? And Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow? Those are cool things. My favorite thing though was Rockwell. Seeing Rockwell and Downey in the same movie was like, "Wait a minute, what a treat." And then, Mickey Rourke, it's like, wow, it was incredible. It was a great experience. I mean, the fact that I actually like rewatching it, it's probably the film that I've done that I rewatched most recently, for some reason (laughs). Maybe because it's memories. It's just fun. And even Jon had a bigger role as Happy Hogan. All of it was just fun. It was fun to do. It was like a little festival of personalities.

Image via Marvel Studios

Well, and I'd argue Marvel as well maybe kind of learned from some plotting mistakes there in terms of trying to stuff too much in one movie. It felt like a necessary growing pain maybe.

LIBATIQUE: Yeah. I agree with you 100%. But, then now they've found a cadence, slow and steady wins the race.

Yeah, for sure. And then, it seems like every cinematographer or filmmaker I talk to wants to try their hand at a Western at least once. What was your experience on Cowboys & Aliens with Jon? Because that came pretty directly after that, right?

LIBATIQUE: I think the only thing is I wish it was "Cowboys and..." (laughs)

Cowboys and no aliens.

LIBATIQUE: Well, I mean, we did some fun stuff in that and the aliens part, it's the third act. And maybe that's the thing that turned people off of the film that didn't make it succeed. But, the Western part of it was fascinating. And Jon was like, "We're going to shoot anamorphic. We're going to shoot this like a Western." And like you said, so many cinematographers want to have a chance of doing a Western. And I got that chance. And there's a lot of convention there, the sort of wide expanses, and the horses and just the framing. It's just a joy. I particularly like some of the night photography we did in there. It's a little town that we were shooting in. I really enjoyed that film. And even in some of the alien stuff, some of the interactive light that we did for the ships coming in, I'm really proud of that work.

Listen, you got to frame up Harrison Ford wearing a cowboy hat on a horse.

LIBATIQUE: I know! That's a bucket list moment.

And of course, now you're working with Olivia [Wilde] as a director.

LIBATIQUE: Who's also in that film.

How's that experience been on Don’t Worry Darling? I'm sure with COVID, it's entirely different now, but she's a really great director.

LIBATIQUE: Yeah. I mean, COVID aside, she's a special talent. She is a real deal, and she's got a vision and I think that vision is coming through. It really is. And I'm enjoying it. I'm really enjoying the process, COVID aside. Apart from having to wear a mask and a shield, and wash my hands every five minutes, the filmmaking part of it is exceptional.

Yeah. I really can't wait to see what she does with that film. And that cast too. Man, that cast is tremendous.

LIBATIQUE: I've had an awesome time. Again, I feel fortunate to be at a point in my career where I could actually stop and smell the roses, so to speak, and be able to watch the performance and enjoy it. And you're watching it because at the end of the day, it's the actors that we're photographing and what they do to create a reality. Nothing I do, or nothing a director does, is really going to... You can't fix something bad. You just have to watch these performers do their thing, especially the movie stars. The ones that are really just like, "Okay, this is why they're who they are." And it's just one of the joys of the craft.

You mentioned Taika's Akira earlier, does it feel like that project is probably not coming back or is that something that you hope to revisit at some point?

LIBATIQUE: I would love to. I mean, obviously I loved the books, but that's it, those books. I think there's a reason why Akira hasn't been made as a [live-action] film. It's because I think that it's probably a limited series to really tell it correctly. And I think it's more of a limited series and I think it's an opportunity in the future. Hopefully somebody picks it up, makes it a limited series, gives episode and each character what they deserve, so you're not cramming it into two hours. I think that's what's essential. And it would be an amazing opportunity for an Asian American cast or an Asian cast in striving for diversity, I think. I hope it gets made.

Image via Artisan Entertainment

It’s a bummer that I didn't get to see a Taika Waititi movie shot by you too. I would love to see that collaboration.

LIBATIQUE: Hopefully someday.

I hope so. Your collaborations with Darren Aronofsky are always a treat and I was curious with Requiem for a Dream coming out on 4K, do you know if there are any plans to release any other of your guys's films together on 4K?

LIBATIQUE: Yeah, I think maybe. It'd be great. I don't know for sure if this is happening, but it'd be great to be rerelease Pi. I think that would be something that would be awesome is if there's a way we could do that. That's where it began for us, and then giving it another life or at least preserving it within today's modern technology. You don't want anything to get lost in the standard-def. So, let's take it out of that, and then give it an extended life. I mean, even The Fountain would be an amazing 4K release.

Yeah, that'd be tremendous. I'd love to see that. I'm still mad that Fincher’s Panic Room is only available on DVD. It's just insane to me.

LIBATIQUE: You know what's crazy too is The Game. Every time I see a DVD of The Game, it's not framed correctly.

Oh, really?

LIBATIQUE: I have a 4:3 copy of The Game, I'm like, "How did this happen?" It's like a cinematic draconianism. It's like, "Wait a minute. This is ridiculous. We used to do this?"

Well, and especially now, with streaming and everything, it seems like a home entertainment or physical media is more and more catered to collectors, people who deeply care about this stuff. You'd think they'd want to get it right. [Editor’s note: Criterion does have an excellent Blu-ray of The Game that is framed correctly]

LIBATIQUE: Yeah, I think it's important. Especially with streaming now that you have these movies that were made for streaming, like The Prom for example. I hope there's a Blu-ray release. There's a lot of work. I think that, unfortunately, the nuances and details of what we did photographically, some of that I think gets lost compression-wise, gets lost in that translation between standard-def and hi-def, or 4K or 2K. It's just you're streaming off of devices. I hope that there is a world where we continue to have enough of a collector scene where people want to see the movie in its best possible light.

Yeah, exactly. I mean, is that a bummer for you that most people will see The Prom on streaming? Is it something that you wish could be experienced theatrically?

LIBATIQUE: No, absolutely 100%. I mean, it really is a bummer because it was a struggle back in the day, having one projector look like another. But, TVs are even worse. I mean, monitors are even worse. So, you can go into a post facility with the most intense color science and calibration, and two monitors are going to look different. So, how can you possibly expect TV-to-TV, household-to-household, everybody's going to have the same experience?

Yeah, especially with the ambient light. Do they have every light in their living room on?

LIBATIQUE: Yeah. I mean, it's just the very thought of it's depressing.

Sorry, I didn't mean to take it there.

LIBATIQUE: No, but it is a reality. And it's a good question. Absolutely, I hope, I wish there was an opportunity for people to see it big. That's what we shot it for.

Image via Netflix

I mean, with this HBO Max Warner Brothers thing, it feels like some kind of flood gate is open. I do wonder if that means when more and more people are allowed to go back to theaters, and it's safe to go back to theaters, that these Netflix films will get that wider exhibition in theater chains. I would hope so.

LIBATIQUE: Yeah, I think so. I mean, they're starting to. I think we've been forced to meet in the middle because of the pandemic. Whatever debates that existed two years ago, or three years ago or a year ago, are gone because it's like this is our reality, so let's accept it. But, I think as an industry, I think the people still crave that experience of going to a movie theater, crave the large screen experience that you can't get at home, no matter how much money you have. And talk about too what percentage of people have a projection screen the size of the one at the Vista or even at the Angelika, nobody or very rarely.

Nothing beats it. And I think after this is all over, people are going to be so ready to get out there and go see something on a big screen with a big crowd of strangers.

LIBATIQUE: Well, I mean, The Prom to me, it's like you'd go, "How amazing would it have been in surround in a theater at the Cinerama Dome where you just hear the music loud."

Applause breaks out for dance numbers.

LIBATIQUE: And the vibe that you get from sitting with an audience, it's going to be missing. So, I mean, I watched The Prom on a couple of different devices and it was like torture. I just think I'm torturing myself by doing it. I'm like, "Why?" I mean, I know what the film's supposed to look like, why torture myself and watch it in the places I don't want to see it. But, I'm so happy that we're making content. We should keep making content because at the same time as I have a problem from a photographic standpoint with streaming, I also applaud the ability to be a storyteller and be able to extend your narrative over the course of the limited series. It's kind of cool.

Yeah. In a story like this, that does feel important and feels like it could lead to some breakthroughs, just on a base human level, for some families or mothers or daughters or fathers and stuff. It is now more accessible and maybe easier for them to push play and check it out.

LIBATIQUE: Exactly. That's a great point and that's not lost on me. It was funny when I did Iron Man, it was the first time I had family members call me and say, "Wow, we really loved your movie!" Nobody called me after Requiem came out. Nobody called me after Tigerland came out. You know what I mean? It was just this thing, it was like, "Oh, I saw Iron Man." It was like the first movie I ever did to so many people I know that aren't in this business. And The Prom has that too. It has that capability. And I'm proud of that. Not everything has to be the same tone. What I love about the movie is that, at a time where cynicism is king, rightly so, let's not lose sight of all the potential powers of the cinematic experience and maybe be not cynical.

The Prom is now streaming on Netflix.

Share Share Tweet Email

Felicity Jones Says She's Still Eager to Explore the Physicality of Black Cat Jones also discusses why Augustine Frizzell was the ideal choice to direct 'Last Letter from Your Love.'