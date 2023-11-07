The Big Picture Matthew Lillard's performance as William Afton in Five Nights At Freddy's showcases his ability to seamlessly shift from goofy to sinister, capturing the essence of his iconic role as Stu in Scream.

Five Nights At Freddy's is out, and it has been a surprise smash at the box office despite releasing on Peacock the very same day. While it captured the essence of the games for super fans and nostalgia lovers, the film was also able to play on horror fan nostalgia by casting Matthew Lillard as the film's main villain. Lillard plays William Afton with the same goofy yet sinister vibe that he brings to his roles, mainly his original villain performance as Stu in 1996's Scream. Throughout his career, Lillard has proven himself time and time again as one of the best in the horror business; yet for some reason, he still isn't the first scream king that comes to mind for many. Matthew Lillard undoubtedly deserves the title of most beloved scream king for his versatility and ability to deliver every time he is handed a script. He is a veteran who is coming back to claim the crown of Scream King, and hopefully, Five Nights at Freddy's is only the beginning of the Matthew Lillard reconnaissance!

What Horror Movies Has Matthew Lillard Been In?

Matthew Lillard's first role was actually in a horror film. Lillard starred as Stork in Ghoulies III: Ghoulies Go To College in 1991. The part could be considered rather forgettable, but it did get his foot in the door of thriller and horror movies. His second role came in Serial Mom, where he starred as Chip Sutphin, the son of Beverly Sutphin (Kathleen Turner) who gains celebrity status from being a serial killer. Serial Mom came out in 1994, just two years before his breakout horror role as Stu in Scream. Stu and Billy (Skeet Ulrich) became the slasher icons of the '90s and that legacy has carried into pop culture even today. Quotes from Stu like "liver alone" and "my mom and dad are going to be so mad at me" are the sounds heard around the world by horror lovers. From here, Lillard starred as Tim in The Curve (aka Dead Man's Curve) in 1998 and then as Dennis in Thirteen Ghosts in 2001. Lillard's acting career has spanned many genres, but the majority of his roles come from comedy and horror.

What Makes Matthew Lillard a Great Scream King?

There are many scream kings in horror right now, but Lillard has been among the best for decades. He provides a criminally underrated performance in any role that he has. His ability to seamlessly shift from goofy, fun-loving sidekick to insane and demented murderer keeps audiences guessing. In Scream, Stu is framed as the party guy with not quite enough brain cells to plan the Ghostface attacks. The scene where Stu, Billy, and Randy (Jamie Kennedy) are in the video store is a perfect example of almost giving it away that Stu is a killer, but balancing it out well with his slacker vibes that make the audience roll their eyes at the thought. In the scene, Stu goes from having shifty-eyes at Randy claiming everyone is a suspect to laughing, tongue out and all, at Randy's frustration with the lack of leads.

Lillard's range is shown here and in the final kitchen scene between Stu, Billy, and Sidney (Neve Campbell). In about ten minutes, the audience gets taken on a roller coaster ride of emotions from Stu. First, we see him maniacally laughing and poking fun at the heinous murder of Sidney's mom and the other crimes they've committed. Next, we almost see regret and remorse when he realizes that he has to get stabbed. Plus, the line "my mom and dad are going to be so mad at me" was completely ad-libbed by Lillard and his genius shines through in those moments. Even in tense scenes of death and destruction, Lillard has an uncanny way of hitting the mark for comedic relief every time.

In Five Nights At Freddy's, Lillard gives a slightly less obvious performance as a villain. It might just be less apparent because he's only in a few scenes in the entire movie, but those couple of scenes give a chance for Lillard to shine in the duality of insanity and hilarity that he naturally has. In the first few scenes that we see Lillard, he is playing a very unassuming job counselor by the name of Steven Raglan. He delivers the same perfectly timed one-liners that we can expect from the actor. The best example of this is when Mike asks how the pay is and Steve says "Not great, but the hours are worse." The deadpan, quick-witted response is exactly what Lillard always delivers on. Later on, when we discover Raglan is William Afton, child serial kidnapper and killer, Lillard lets loose on the psycho killer vibes and his monologue will make horror lovers smirk with how much it resembles his Stu performance.

How Does Lillard's Role In 'Five Nights At Freddy's Mirror His Iconic Role From 'Scream'?

There are many callbacks to Stu during William Afton's final battle scene. Just like in Scream, and becomes increasingly unhinged when talking about the kids he murdered. In both Scream and Freddy's, Lillard delivers the most sinister lines with wide eyes and a slight smirk on his face, truly leaning into the characters and how out of touch with reality they are. There is a slight evolution from Stu to William, however, considering Stu was Billy's pawn and this time the children/animatronics are William's pawns. Lillard is at his best when he is giving performances with a full range of emotions. At the drop of blood, Lillard can change his expression from pure rage to gleeful mania to panicked regret and back again without a rift. There is another nod little detail that can be linked to Scream. At the very end of the movie, lying practically lifeless on the floor of the arcade, Afton wheezes out "I always come back." You wouldn't be blamed for immediately hearing Stu tease "I'll be right baaaack" in your head. That truly is symmetry, my friend.

Matthew Lillard Can Play Both the Villain and the Hero

While he is so good at being bad, Matthew Lillard isn't always a killer. His ability to play a slacker with little ambition, hilarious one-liners, and goofy ambiance isn't only reserved to throw everyone off his scent when he's a deranged murderer. Lillard is also widely known for his roles as the lovable and goofy Shaggy in Scooby-Doo and the anarchist punk Stevo in SLC Punk! The timing of his lines as Shaggy is so seamless that you would assume it wasn't a script and was entirely made up on the spot. There is another horror movie where Lillard doesn't play a killer either, and that's Dennis in Thirteen Ghosts. Dennis still gets a chance to have his comedic relief but plays it a bit more paranoid and worried, and rightfully so given the caliber of ghosts in the glass house. Dennis is a psychic who helps Cryus (F. Murray Abraham) capture ghosts to use for his ritual. No matter the role, Matthew Lillard just has a sixth sense of when to hit his mark and what tone to use to flawlessly convey his emotion in the moment. With Lillard's return to horror in Five Nights At Freddy's, let's keep our fingers and toes crossed that we can see him in more upcoming horror films. The Life Of Chuck is filming now and Lillard is confirmed as part of the cast. Dreams and nightmares do come true!