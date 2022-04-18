Matthew Lillard is best known to horror fans as one half of the original Ghostface in Scream and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Now the famous actor has launched a new company with writer/director Bill Whirity, Midnite Movie Club. This company is focused on making genre based content like horror or sci-fi, and gives the fans power in what films get made in the first ever “Decentralized Movie Studio”. Deadline reports that the first project from Midnite Movie Club will be the high-concept vampire film Let Them Die.

Not much is known about the plot, but the film is entering production this summer. There have been a ton of vampire films over the years, and lately it has felt like the genre has run its course. However, great films like Jakob’s Wife and Night Teeth have reminded fans of this sub-genre that there are still stories worth sinking your teeth into. It is going to be fun to see what makes Let Them Die a "high concept” vampire film and what it will add to the monster’s mythos. It will be interesting to see if this will be a straight-up horror film like classics along the lines of a Horror of Dracula, or a more comedic take.

Whatever the case may be, it is just exciting that Lillard will be returning to the horror genre in some form with Let Them Die. Hopefully, this also means Lillard will have a role in this vampire-centric film. Lillard has had so many memorable horror roles in films like Scream, Scooby-Doo, Serial Mom, and Thirteen Ghosts. His performance in Scream was so iconic, with every new franchise sequel, fans pray Lillard’s Stu is still alive.

Lillard recently returned to the Scream franchise as a voice cameo in this year's SCREAM, where he played the chrome Ghostface in the Stab 8 footage featured in the film. Lillard has done a lot of voice acting over the last two decades, including becoming the official voice of Shaggy after he finished his two live-action films as the character. Lillard's other credits outside the horror genre include She’s All That, Hackers, and The Descendants.

We should get our first blood-soaked taste of Let Them Die soon as, again, this particular horror film will go into production this summer.

