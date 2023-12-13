The Big Picture Wes Craven's Scream is considered a cinematic masterpiece and the original film holds the top spot in the franchise.

Matthew Lillard delivered a terrific performance as Stu Macher, one of the masked murderers in the original Scream.

Lillard is flippant about his role as Stu Macher, but cares deeply about the fandom and following of the film.

Wes Craven’s 1996 cinematic masterpiece, Scream, will go down in history as one of the greatest films to come from the genre. The title would not only go on to prove itself as a franchise with a long shelf life, but it also made a successful comeback after more than a decade in between films and following the original director’s death. While everyone has their opinion on which installment is best, it’s more than likely that the number one spot always goes to the original. Between the script, the cast of rising ‘90s stars, and meta-storytelling, the movie was unlike anything the genre had seen before. The production truly would’ve been nothing without its young acting talent, with Matthew Lillard delivering a particularly terrific performance as Stu Macher — one of the masked murderers (sorry for the spoiler, but it’s almost been 30 years). During an interview with Collider’s Emma Kiely to promote his most recent film, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Lillard opened up about the legacy of Stu and how he views the character almost three decades later.

“I don’t really care about Stu Macher,” Lillard says, crushing the souls of Scream fans everywhere (but wait — there’s more), he continued:

"It’s a part I played. It’s like if you’re a plumber, do you care about the house you did down the street and around the corner? No, it’s your job. And I love that job, it’s been nice to have that in my resume, but the reality is that it’s a part I did 20-plus years ago."

While he may be a bit flippant about the role that so many hold so near and dear to their hearts, Lillard goes on to explain that it’s the fandom and following that matters to him, adding,

"So, what is important to me is that what it means to other people is deeply relevant when you see them all the time, and powerful. It’s not something I understood before that."

Matthew Lillard’s Legacy of Horror

Close

Following his turn in Scream, Lillard would go on to provide masterful performances in other classic ‘90s titles, including SLC Punk! and She’s All That, before returning to horror in Steve Beck’s 2001 directorial debut, Thirteen Ghosts. Whether he meant to or not, Lillard greatly separated himself from the spooky genre for over a decade with Five Nights at Freddy’s marking his grand return. Next, the actor will appear in Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck. Lillard adds his name to a host of performers lovingly dubbed as the FlanaFamily, with frequent Flanagan's collaborator and wife, Kate Siegel, recently telling Collider that "it felt like [Lillard] had been part of our family the whole time."

Though Stu Macher was allegedly killed off by way of a television in Scream, we're still holding onto hope that he'll somehow make a comeback. You can catch Five Nights at Freddy’s now streaming on Peacock with Scream currently available on Max.

Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Rating PG-13 Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror

Stream 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

Stream 'Scream'