Throughout every movie in the Scream franchise, audiences are constantly on their toes, trying to guess who will be under the Ghostface mask at the end. If you’re careful, pay attention to the clues, and know the most important rule of all — to expect the unexpected — you might just have a chance at figuring out the killer’s (or killers’) identity. Falling under the umbrella of “expect the unexpected” is another very important rule — if you haven’t seen the body, the person could very well still be alive. The perfect example is at the very end of Scream 4 when Hayden Panettiere is seemingly killed off camera only to return again more than a decade later in the film series’ latest release, Scream VI.

Another beloved character that audiences have been jonesing to make a return is Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher. After wreaking havoc on the Woodsboro community with his bestie Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) in the original 1996 feature, Stu met his demise at the very end of the movie when a TV was dropped on his head. From deep knife wounds to bullet trauma, the characters of the franchise have been through it. So, when it comes to Stu, it’s totally understandable why some fans believe that one-half of the original Ghostface duo survived his smashing experience with a TV.

When both the fifth and sixth installments were preparing for their premieres, there was a resurgence of Stu truthers who were dead set that Lillard would be rejoining the franchise. We can only imagine their defeat when by the time the credits rolled on both, he was completely absent. While we guess there’s always hope for Scream 7, Lillard himself has been very clear that he’s not been contacted to reprise his role in any capacity. During a recent chat with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Forces, the actor said:

"I am not involved in Scream, and if I am, I’m a great liar. I don’t know! Am I telling the truth? Who wants to know the truth? I don’t know. Every Thursday of the second month I drop a TV on my head. I’m like, ‘He’s still alive! Put him in the movie!'"

Matthew Lillard Is Excited About the Future of 'Scream'

Close

When Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, known collectively as Radio Silence, picked up the directing torch previously carried by Wes Craven, the fandom was eager to see how things would pan out. The duo had tough boots to fill, but they did terrifically with the fifth and sixth installments, making them both a box office success and a hit with fans. Slapping both titles with his stamp of approval, Lillard said, “I loved [Scream] 5, I loved 6.” However, he noted that he had a few general gripes about the latter, adding:

"I don’t like the violence in 6. I don’t like the shotgun, I don’t like the gore."

Now, the man who created the entire universe of Scream and served as the scribe on the first, second, and fourth installments, Kevin Williamson, will be sitting in the director’s chair for Scream 7. Stoked that his old friend is taking over helming duties for the first time, Lillard said:

"I’m excited for Kevin. I’m curious. I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna do."

You can check out the entire interview with Lillard below and stream the original Scream now on Max.

Scream A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a masked killer who targets her and her friends by using scary movies as part of a deadly game. Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Kevin Williamson Tagline Don't answer the phone. Don't open the door. Don't try to escape. Website http://www.dimensionfilms.com/scream Expand

