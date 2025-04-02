The end of January saw a big shocker for the horror world when it was announced that Matthew Lillard was returning as Stu Macher for Scream 7. That's exciting news, but also rather confusing, seeing as how the last time we saw Stu in 1996's Scream, directed by Wes Craven, he had a TV dropped on his head, seemingly killing him. He's not the only dead legacy star returning either, as both Scott Foley and David Arquette have been announced as well. Who knows how the seventh film will bring the dead back to life, but for Lillard, he's admittedly scared.

In a panel moderated by People at Hartford's 90s Con, Lillard confessed that he was "slightly terrified" to come back, adding, "hope I don't f it up." It's understandable why he would be nervous. He should be. The Scream franchise is in a precarious situation with a lot of angry fans over Melissa Barrera's firing. If Kevin Williamson brings back Stu in a way that doesn't work, it could ruin the legacy of the best Ghostface.

There Was No Ghostface Better Than Stu Macher