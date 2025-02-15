Matthew Lillard is an iconic name in the horror genre, mostly for his performance as Stu Macher in Scream, but he's also gaining recent recognition as William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s. However, one of his lesser-known appearances comes in Thirteen Ghosts, a movie that was criticized on its initial release but has garnered appreciation over the years. The movie is a remake of a classic William Castle feature of the same name and tells the story of a ghost hunter who collects troubled spirits. Lillard is obviously the standout, injecting his signature humor and magnetism into the role​​​​​​. Still, Thirteen Ghosts has impressive character design and practical effects that allow it to extend beyond a 2000s cliché horror flick.

What is ‘Thirteen Ghosts’ About?

Thirteen Ghosts sees Arthur (Tony Shalhoub) inheriting the house of his late uncle, Cyrus Kriticos (F. Murray Abraham). Alongside his children and their nanny, Maggie (Rah Digga), Arthur decides to visit the house, especially since the family has been struggling financially after the death of Arthur’s wife in a house fire. Architecturally, the house design is hugely impressive; it is modern in appearance due to its rectangular shape and glass walls. However, it is only when the house is activated accidentally that the true beauty is uncovered, as the structure is made up of moving parts that make the house feel like a character in itself. The constant fluctuation of the layout, as walls move in all directions, feels aesthetically similar to Cube and adds to the immersive feeling of claustrophobia. It gives the movie a unique steampunk style and makes the chase sequences through the house unpredictable as the set is constantly adjusting.

However, the most interesting aspect is hidden in the house’s basement, as Cyrus’ psychic assistant Dennis (Lillard) reveals to the family. It transpires that Cyrus built the house as a machine to see the past, present, and future but in order to operate it, he needed to capture ghosts. Therefore, in the basement, he is keeping these angry spirits in prison cells covered in barrier spells. Thirteen Ghosts’ has an immaculate attention to detail, and even though their total screen time is limited, each ghost has a unique design and an extensive backstory. They are not only singular in aesthetics, but they cover a range of time periods, giving them all distinct motivations. While some are fairly un-threatening, such as the firstborn son, others are terrifying, particularly the Juggernaut who stands at seven feet tall and can break a man in two with his bare hands.

Matthew Lillard's Dennis Is a Different Comintaion of Horror and Comedy Than 'Scream's Stu