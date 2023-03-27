The fourth and final season of Succession is one of the most popular series on HBO right now. It stars an extremely talented ensemble cast, including the likes of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook. However, one renowned actor there is bound to steal the show this fourth and final season (based on how season 3 ended) – that's Matthew Macfadyen.

Macfadyen is an acting veteran at this point; he's a well-known face on British TV and a beloved figure in his homeland. He crossed the pond years ago, but Succession propelled him into even bigger success. For fans wondering where else they can see Macfadyen, Rotten Tomatoes ratings are a great place to start with his best works.

10 'The Enfield Haunting' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 80%

For fans of horror mysteries, The Enfield Haunting is one of the more surprising roles in Macfadyen's acting credits, but not unusual at all. The Enfield Haunting is a three-part series that puts real-life events from 1977 to TV screens. The series was made to portray the events at Enfield as closely as it could, without bringing judgment or assumptions to the table.

Timothy Spall and Matthew Macfadyen play two paranormal investigators set to solve the mystery of The Enfield Poltergeist. They play off each other well, bringing out one another's strengths when the family living at Enfield starts experiencing hardship. The series was based on witness accounts and recorded evidence, as well as the book written by Guy Lyon Playfair, who Macfadyen plays.

9 'Operation Mincemeat' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Nothing's as good as British spy thrillers, and Operation Mincemeat is one for the books. Although its audience rating is underwhelming, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a certified fresh label. Operation Mincemeat is based on true events from World War II when a team of intelligence officers tricked German soldiers into thinking enemy troops will attack somewhere unexpected.

This operation was a gamble of high stakes, but as history shows, it was successful. The story in the film is fact-based, with some fictionalized portions (as are most true-story-based films) but it delivers some funny dialogue, great plotting, surprise, and thrills. Macfadyen plays Charles Cholmondeley, the intelligence officer who suggests Operation Mincemeat be put into action.

8 'Howards End' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%

Howards End is a television remake of the critically acclaimed Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson movie of the same name. The series wasn't as well-rated or loved as the movie, but it garnered high praise for performances, mainly by Macfadyen and Hayley Atwell. The movie and series were adapted from the famous E.M. Forster novel.

Macfadyen plays the capitalist Henry Wilcox living at the wealthy home called Howards End. Atwell plays the intellectual Margaret Schlegel, who befriends his wife. The Wilcoxes and Schlegels become intertwined in this four-episode period drama, set at the turn of the 20th century. The two actors have excellent chemistry and are supported by a talented ensemble cast.

7 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%

Pride & Prejudice with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen is the Pride & Prejudice for a lot of fans (primarily millennials, as it seems). This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel is incredibly loved, mostly thanks to Macfadyen's portrayal of Fitzwilliam Darcy. The dedication with which he plays Darcy won over millions of viewers, making him a heartthrob in his own lane.

Pride & Prejudice brought Macfadyen numerous other period piece roles, while simultaneously bringing him international stardom. Despite many roles before, it seems like Darcy was the quintessential character for his now long and highly successful career. This wonderful period drama has a certified fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Stonehouse' (2023)

Image via ITV

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Stonehouse is a fantastic series with just under five episodes; viewers can binge it one night or turn its viewing into a nice weekend at home. Whatever anyone decides, they'll be elated by Macfadyen's portrayal of the real-life controversial politician John Stonehouse.

John Stonehouse became a controversial figure in the UK after it was discovered he faked his death in Florida in 1974. The story follows his plan and the aftermath, with Macfadyen portraying Stonehouse with exceptional wit. This is one of his best performances to date, and it includes him starring together with his real-life wife, Keeley Hawes.

5 'Frost/Nixon' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Ron Howard's political masterpiece Frost/Nixon has a more than fantastic cast. It includes Michael Sheen as David Frost, the interviewer who boldly placed risky and tough questions before Richard Nixon, played by Frank Langella.

In Frost/Nixon, Matthew Macfadyen is John Birt, the executive producer of the Nixon interview and Frost's friend who embarks with him on the journey of finding more producers and funds. He's the perfect balance of witty and intelligent, which seems befitting of every Macfadyen character.

4 'Ripper Street' (2012 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Ripper Street is a highly successful series revolving around the aftermath of Jack the Ripper's reign of terror. Detective Edmund Rein, played by Macfadyen, is tasked with protecting Whitechapel and preventing further crimes, similar or not to the Ripper's, from happening. Besides Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn and Adam Rothenberg play detectives helping Reid keep the peace.

Ripper Street gave Macfadyen another period setting to dominate, and his fantastic portrayal of the moody but intelligent Detective Inspector garnered high praise from critics and audiences. Rotten Tomatoes gave Ripper Street a fabulous rating, which is ideal for a series that's now quintessential 19th-century detective material.

3 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Image via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

Successionhas some of the best seasons on TV, and it's among the most popular series at the moment. It keeps viewers tense for various reasons – the dialogue is captivating and often hilarious, the actions of most characters are highly unpredictable, and there's always a twist around the corner, delivered subtly yet with a bang. Succession has a fantastic recipe for success, including a stellar cast.

The story revolves around the Roy family and their multimedia empire. Macfadyen plays Tom Wambsgans, who is part of the family through his marriage with Logan Roy's only daughter, Siobhan. Macfadyen plays Tom effortlessly and charmingly at times, but since Tom's actions are often unpredictable, it's tough to believe he's played by the same man who was the charming and proud Mr. Darcy.

2 'Little Dorrit' (2008)

Image via BBC

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

In Little Dorrit, Matthew Macfadyen plays the noble and fair Arthur Clennam. Amy Dorrit, played by Claire Foy, is a seamstress for Arthur's mother and when he reappears in Mrs. Clennam's life, Amy inevitably falls for his charm and kindness. However, both Arthur and Amy have a tough time with their living circumstances, finding things increasingly stressful for both.

Little Dorrit is a wonderfully made story of love, pride, and deceit. The harsh living conditions of the 19th century typically made people miserable, with little fortune and happiness to cling to whenever possible; love was often the centerpiece of numerous stories, and it seems Macfadyen is the perfect actor for the best period pieces.

1 'In My Father's Den' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100%

In My Father's Den is a movie where Macfadyen plays the starring role, alongside Miranda Otto and Emily Barclay who play the fantastic supporting roles. Macfadyen plays Paul Prior, a New Zealand-born photographer returning home for his father's funeral. There, he reconnects with his old girlfriend Penny who now has a daughter, Celia. Paul experiences complicated family ties and relives old memories.

This movie was rated with the best score possible, with high praise from critics for Macfadyen's performance. Critics also agreed on the beauty and quality of the cinematography, and the complexity of the story; at its core, it's a story about a misunderstanding, but also about returning home and experiencing things from a fresh perspective. This is Macfadyen's best work so far, and is a must-see for fans.

