Howards End is a sharp, funny series that fans of Joe Wright's 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice need to see. Pride & Prejudice made audiences swoon for Matthew Macfadyen long before Succession showed just how slimy and off-putting he can be. Howards End is like the missing link between Pride & Prejudice and Succession. The BBC One/Starz series was adapted from E.M. Forster's classic novel by Oscar-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and directed by Hettie Macdonald, who helmed several Doctor Who episodes, including the acclaimed "Blink." Hayley Atwell (known for Captain America: The First Avenger) gives a strong performance as the lead, but the best part of the series is Matthew Macfadyen in a role that's absolutely perfect for him. If your favorite parts of Pride & Prejudice were Mr. Darcy's more awkward stumbles, you need to watch this series.

‘Howards End’ and ‘Pride & Prejudice’ Have Similar Plots

Image via Starz

Howards End begins with leading lady Margaret Schlegel (Atwell) visiting the wealthy Wilcox family's estate – the titular Howards End. Here, she meets Henry Wilcox (Macfadyen), the insensitive patriarch of the family. Even more than Pride & Prejudice, Howards End features a couple that immediately clashes. If you're unfamiliar with the novel, you might never suspect an eventual romance between Margaret and Mr. Wilcox. Mr. Wilcox is dismissive of Margaret's idealistic ideas about class, and he is already married to Ruth Wilcox (Julia Ormond), the one member of the family that Margaret actually strikes up a friendship with. The romance slowly sneaks up on the audience. The turn when Mr. Wilcox asks Margaret to marry him is more laugh-out-loud funny than it is romantic – it's also Macfadyen's best scene. The performance is brilliant as Mr. Wilcox sputters through the proposal, doing such a bad job that Margaret has to condescendingly explain that she does, in fact, understand he's proposing. Afterward, he uncertainly asks her if they should resume the tour of his house.

Howards End and Pride & Prejudice have similar plots. Like the Bennets, the Schlegels are on the brink of losing their home. While Elizabeth Bennett assures her family that financial security isn't the only reason she's come around on Mr. Darcy, Margaret is open about her marriage to Mr. Wilcox being a practical concern. When she talks to her sister Helen (Philippa Coulthard), Margaret lists all of Mr. Wilcox's faults but adds, "I don't intend him, or any man, or any woman, to be all my life… I don't intend to correct him or to reform him, only connect." In this story, romance and marriage are treated as only one small part of a person's life. Margaret represents the educated, feminist "New Woman" of the late 19th century, and her pragmatic idea that her husband shouldn't be the center of her life fits this characterization. It's counterintuitive that her feminist ideals would lead her to marry a wealthy capitalist man. Yet counterintuitive details like this make Forster's commentary on society interesting and layered.

Matthew Macfadyen Is Perfectly Cast As Mr. Wilcox

Matthew Macfadyen excels at these sorts of roles, where a man is both an oblivious doofus and somehow still appealing as a romantic lead. Unlike Mr. Darcy, Mr. Wilcox is never proven to be a genuine catch. There are no misunderstandings; he’s just a little bit of a flop. But, like Margaret, the audience slowly sees the appeal of his stumbling earnestness. Like Pride & Prejudice, Forster’s novel is both a satire of English society and a romance, but Howards End leans more towards satire. Longergen’s sharp dialogue brings out the humor, while Atwell and Macfadyen still manage to sell the romance.

Howards End isn't the epic love story that Pride & Prejudice is, and Macfadyen definitely isn't as sexy as he is in that movie. But it's even funnier and a perfect showcase for Macfadyen's acting. The production is beautiful, and Lonergen's sharp ear for dialogue perfectly brings Forster's vision for the characters to the television format. Whether you're a fan of the classic novel or simply looking for another great period piece starring Matthew Macfadyen, it's a must-watch.

Your changes have been saved Howards End Release Date November 12, 2017 Cast Hayley Atwell , Matthew Macfadyen , Julia Ormond , Tracey Ullman , Philippa Coulthard , Joseph Quinn , Alex Lawther , Sandra Voe , Gavin Brocker , Miles Jupp , Joe Bannister , Donna Banya , Bessie Carter , Rosalind Eleazar , Hannah Traylen , Estrid Barton , Matthew Marrs , William Belchambers Seasons 1 Expand

Howards End is available to stream on Starz in the U.S.

Watch on Starz