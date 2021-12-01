He also talks about shooting the scene where Tom destroys Greg's office and how conflicted he is about the Roy family.

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Succession Season 3 through Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”

From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession is back for a stinging third season, with the power dynamics in the Roy family shifting in a rather perilous way that feels like it could take down anyone in its path at any time. After Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) decision to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what could become a family civil war.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Matthew Macfadyen (who plays Tom Wambsgams, Shiv’s husband but also someone the Roy family sees more as a scapegoat than the competition) talked about how he misses playing Tom between seasons, how quickly he finds the rhythms of the character again, that Tom’s relationship with Greg (Nicholas Braun) is more straightforward than his relationship with Shiv, what it was like to shoot the scene where he got to destroy Greg’s office, and how conflicted he is when comes to the Roy family.

Collider: Did you miss Tom at all, in the time between filming Season 2 and starting Season 3, or is he someone that you’re happy to pack away for a bit?

MATTHEW MACFADYEN: I missed playing him. It was an odd pause on life, wasn’t it? We thought we’d start again in April of last year and it ended up being November/December that we started Season 3, so it was really nice to start. I love playing Tom, and I love working with all of these actors and writers and crew and producers. It was a nice signup again.

Is he an easy character to slip back into? Is it an immediate thing, or is it about putting on his wardrobe or having some prop with you?

MACFADYEN: Very quickly, I’m back into the rhythms of Tom. It helps, just the way it’s written and who you’re working with as well. You bounce off of the other actors. It’s very quick for me. It’s a short runway.

Image via HBO

Do you have enough of a sense of ownership of the character, where you feel comfortable making suggestions about character or dialogue, or do you feel like the writing is too good to even try doing that?

MACFADYEN: I don’t feel any kind of ownership over the character. I really just play what I’m given. My job is to serve the story and I have so much faith and admiration for writers. It’s so good that I don’t have anything to offer, really. There might be some little tweaks. Inevitably, in the performing of it, you bring different colors and additions, which are used or not. But I just do what the character does.

Has there ever been anything for the character that you’ve disagreed with, or is it just more about having questions and you just need to understand more about what his motivations are?

MACFADYEN: Neither is the honest answer. It’s so well written. It’s just there for you. It looks after you. Unless it was really bad or doesn’t make any sense, but the writing is superb.

Most people have one work spouse, but you have two work spouses, with Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun. How does it feel to have two work spouses?

MACFADYEN: It’s curious because they’re never really all in the same scene together. It’s very rare, Tom and his two wives. It’s just great. It’s so different. They’re both really interesting relationships to have fun with and so wildly different. It’s great.

Does it feel like he’s secure in one relationship more than the other?

MACFADYEN: He’s probably more secure with Greg. It’s more straightforward. Although Greg can throw Tom into a bit of a spin as well. There was a wobbly moment in Season 2, when Greg tries to change departments and tries to break up with Tom.

Image via HBO

RELATED: The Main Characters of 'Succession' Ranked By Power

I know you’ve said that Tom is more scared of Shiv than Greg. Do you think he treats Greg the way he does because of how Shiv treats him? Is that his outlet?

MACFADYEN: Yeah, maybe it’s the kicking the cat syndrome. I don’t think he feels particularly respected by anybody, certainly not the siblings. Their marriage isn’t totally on the rocks. It’s like he’s always on quicksand with the Roys. It’s just a fascinating character. He’s totally different with everyone he meets, like a lot of us are. He’s also a person who is about to be dismissed, at any minute. The ax is hanging over his head. Nothing really feels permanent or secure.

With how often he’s not terribly nice to Greg, do you ever personally feel bad, as the actor who has to say some of those things to Nicholas Braun?

MACFADYEN: No. It’s still good fun. It’s the fun of pretending.

Tom is obsessed with prison and going to prison this season. It’s pretty much all he thinks about and talks about, and it seems to be what’s consuming every moment of his life. How much did you find yourself learning about prison and all of the weird accommodations that happen there?

MACFADYEN: Oh, I didn’t really. I just learned the lines and said them in the scene. You can’t play any research knowledge. The writing is so good. I didn’t really get deep into it. But all of those things are true, for sure. It’s a very nice experience, if you’ve got the right [location]. I’m not sure whether there’s such a thing as a prison consultant, but I don’t see why there wouldn’t be. Tom has a prison consultant who can help him choose the right one, if he can.

Image via HBO

What was it like to do the scene in Episode 7, where you fully get to destroy Greg’s office? Do you get more than one take with something like that? Do you just have to go completely all out, when you do that?

MACFADYEN: I think we maybe did three or four takes. It wasn’t a one-shot wonder. They reset everything, our amazing props department. But something like that, you have to go for it. You can’t go, “Well, I’ll just give it a whirl.” You’ve gotta jump with both feet.

Is there a plan when you do it? Do you know what you’re going to do and have an order that you do things?

MACFADYEN: Yeah, there’s a rough order. I talked about it with Lorene [Scafaria], the director. It was like, “Well, maybe I’ll start smashing this, and then I’ll move over here,” just so the camera has a chance to know, roughly, where I’m going. But the camera operators are so good and we’ve been working together for so long now that they can sense where I’m gonna go. So, we just jumped in.

I love that it ends with you kissing him on the forehead. Was that scripted? How did that come about?

MACFADYEN: I don’t know. It just happened. It wasn’t scripted. There was a scripted moment, where I was gonna do something, but that definitely wasn’t scripted. It just felt like the right thing to do. I don’t know why.

Tom keeps so much in about how he feels about things that it just builds up to moments like that.

MACFADYEN: Yeah, that’s right. He’s really had the lid on. It’s really scary, the thought that somebody in his position is gonna go to jail. Even if he’s in a [nice] jail, it’s still jail. A man in his position and the shame of taking the blame for the company, is huge. It’s a big release when he’s let off the hook.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Sarah Snook on 'Succession' Season 3, Being On the Birthday Party Set, and Figuring Out Shiv's Dancing Scenes

What do you think Tom’s best quality is and what do you think his worst quality is?

MACFADYEN: I don’t know. Sorry to be boring. He’s got a nice car. He’s quite easygoing. He’s quite funny. He’s not a total jerk. He’s pretty cringe-worthy at times and he’s very needy, but he’s a human being.

If you met him, do you think he’s someone that you could see yourself being friends with, or is he someone you’d avoid ever crossing paths with again?

MACFADYEN: I don’t think our paths would cross. I can’t imagine getting on with him terribly well.

Jesse Armstrong has talked about how there could just be one more season of the show or there could possibly be two more seasons, but he doesn’t necessarily see the show going for more than five seasons. How do you feel about that? How do you feel about the show’s end being closer?

MACFADYEN: I feel fairly relaxed about it. I love doing the show, so I’d like there to be more, just because it’s a really enjoyable job and it’s really lovely. But we’re in the hands of Jesse and his writing team and they’re so brilliant. It’s their story, really. So, whatever they decide to do is fine by me. I love playing Tom, but we started doing this in 2016. That’s when we did the pilot. So, it’s a long time of your life.

Is he a character that you feel like you would be sad to say goodbye to when you’re done with him?

MACFADYEN: Yeah, but I’d be more sad about saying goodbye to the people I’ve been working with. It’s less about the character and more about the people you’ve been on this journey with.

Image via HBO

Without spoilers and without telling me why, how would you describe Tom’s mental state by the end of Season 3?

MACFADYEN: I can’t possibly comment because I’m too scared of giving anything away. I can’t be more specific. I don’t think Tom knows what his mental state is. I don’t know what my mental state is now. So, the answer is that I don’t know.

How does he feel about where things are at for Shiv this season? How does he feel about her position in things, when it comes to the Roy power dynamic?

MACFADYEN: I think he’d like her to do well, but he’s conflicted because they have a life plan and a career plan about maybe trying to get Tom to be CEO. And then, it looks like Shiv might be CEO and that’s difficult because that’s veering away from their plan. Obviously, he has to align himself with his wife, but it’s complicated because he doesn’t quite trust his wife always.

Succession airs on Sunday nights on HBO, and is available to stream at HBO Max.

Nicholas Braun on 'Succession' Season 3, Needing a Break From His Character, Tom Destroying Greg's Office, and More He also talks about when the show might come to an end.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email