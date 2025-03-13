Matthew McConaughey may be best known for his Oscar-winning turn in Dallas Buyers’ Club, his excellent work on Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, or his immensely likable appearances in a slew of 2000s romcoms such as How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days. However, one of his earliest roles shows his depth and range unlike any other: just five months after his work opposite Jodie Foster in Robert Zemeckis’ sci-fi drama Contact, he appeared in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 historical drama Amistad. Here’s why it’s an unmissable performance.

What Is ‘Amistad’ About?

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Based on a true story, Amistad is set in the late 1830s in an America in which the anti-slavery cause is beginning to gather pace. A group of Africans is taken from their homes in West Africa and put on a slave ship destined for the Caribbean. Halfway across the Atlantic, they kill their captors and take over the ship, finally pulling into Massachusetts, where they are put on trial for murder. The movie features a panoply of acting talent, including Morgan Freeman and Stellan Skarsgård as abolitionists who unsuccessfully approach former president and lawyer John Quincy Adams (played excellently here by two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins) to take on the case.

In despair, they turn to Roger S. Baldwin (McConaughey), a rather cheaper lawyer whose brash manner and indifferent approach to the work in front of him—he sees it as a simple “property” case—rankles. Spielberg takes some liberties with the characterization (in real life, Baldwin was neither young nor inexperienced at the time of the case), but the character as drawn is compelling, and McConaughey shows his chops early on, in an excellent scene in which he lays out the particulars of his intended argument—between casual mouthfuls of food—to the horrified abolitionists. One points out that Christ, when accused, did not escape sentencing on a technicality of the sort Baldwin is suggesting using. “But Christ lost,” Baldwin replies, in one of McConaughey’s drollest line readings.

McConaughey shines in the early courtroom scenes, as we see him engaging in some quick-witted verbal sparring with the prosecuting lawyer (played by Spielberg favorite Pete Postlethwaite) and slowly finding his feet in the unfamiliar territory of a murder case. Having unexpectedly prevailed, Baldwin is dismayed when he discovers he has to argue the case in a higher court of appeal—but again wins. McConaughey gives the character great nuance, as we see his increasingly sure hand in the courtroom, as well as his growing passion for the case. The actor uses his physical presence well in such scenes as the one in which he discovers the prosecution’s appeal has been granted, overturning a table with genuine anger at what Baldwin sees as a looming injustice.

Matthew McConaughey’s Baldwin Appears In The Highest Court In The Land