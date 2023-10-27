With his distinctive Texan drawl, effortless charisma, and eclectic filmography, Matthew McConaughey has proven himself to be a powerful screen presence. After years of being known primarily for romantic comedies, the 2010s brought a reinvigoration to his career colloquially known as 'the McConaissance,' reestablishing McConaughey as an extremely talented dramatic actor.

However, despite his mid-2000s lull in critical acclaim, Matthew McConaughey has starred and featured in a plethora of excellent films throughout his career. According to Rotten Tomatoes, these films are McConaughey's most critically praised and best.

11 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Killer Joe is the second collaboration between the late, great director William Friedkin and playwright/screenwriter Tracy Letts following their 2006 psychological thriller Bug. McConaughey stars as Joe Cooper, a police detective and part-time contract killer who is hired by a dysfunctional family in an attempt to secure inheritance money.

The film is an incredibly compelling Southern-fried crime drama about deeply corrupt and immoral characters dragging each other down into chaos and destruction through their selfishness and cruelty. McConaughey is excellent in the lead role, bringing an intensity and menacing aura to his performance and making the film one of his absolute best.

10 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Based on the life and misdeeds of Wall Street stockbroker and financial criminal Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street is a biographical dark comedy directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort. The film follows Belfort's rise and fall, beginning as an inexperienced new stockbroker, running a firm filled with debauchery and capitalist excess, and eventually ending up in prison.

McConaughey's role is crucial, playing Belfort's boss Mark Hanna, who inspires him to think of making money as his sole professional aim. Despite his short screen time, McConaughey absolutely owns the movie with his performance and the scene in which he takes the protagonist to lunch is one of its most memorable moments.

9 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Ben Stiller's blockbuster comedy Tropic Thunder features an all-star cast including Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. Centering on a group of actors attempting to shoot a war movie but ending up caught in a genuine conflict, the film hilariously satirizes the film industry and the absurd lengths that some method actors go to for their craft.

McConaughey uses his strong comedic talents in his role of Rick Peck, the agent and close friend of the lead character, Tugg Speedman (Stiller). Tropic Thunder is a film that remains relevant to this day, both despite and because of its more problematic elements.

8 Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

The indie drama film Thirteen Conversations About One Thing was directed by Jill Sprecher, who also co-wrote the film with her sister Karen. Told in 13 vignettes, the film follows a group of characters with intersecting lives and explores the impacts of violence and crime. McConaughey plays Troy, an attorney who injures a young woman (Clea DuVall) in a hit-and-run accident and must reckon with his guilt.

Exploring the topic of the pursuit of happiness through its multiple storylines and ensemble cast, the film was highly praised upon release due to its philosophical musings and intelligent screenplay. Additionally, the naturalistic performances from the cast received acclaim, bringing to life the film's themes of emotional complexity.

7 The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Based on the novel by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal thriller film written and directed by Brad Furman. The film stars McConaughey as Mickey Haller, a defense attorney who uses a Lincoln Town Car as his office, following him as he is assigned a case that bears striking similarities and is revealed to be connected to a previous murder trial.

A television series of the same name is currently streaming on Netflix, also based on the novel. An enduringly popular source material, the author himself praised the film as a strong adaptation of his work, believing McConaughey to have perfectly embodied the titular role. Additionally, critics responded positively to the film due to its compelling crime story and strong courtroom drama.

6 Bernie (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Bernie, directed by Richard Linklater, is a black comedy crime film based on the true story of Bernie Tiede (portrayed by Jack Black), a mortician beloved by his fellow townspeople who ended up murdering his elderly friend Marjorie Nugent (Shirley MacLaine). Matthew McConaughey plays Danny Buck Davidson, the district attorney who charges Bernie with the crime.

The film is unique in its presentation, which mixes conventional dramatized segments, actual talking head interviews with local townspeople, and fake documentary footage portrayed by actors. These stylistic choices add to the film's unconventional tone, which manages to portray its true-crime story with surprising gentleness and warmth for its subjects.

5 'Lone Star' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Set in small-town Texas, Lone Star is an independent neo-Western mystery movie written and directed by John Sayles. The film follows Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper), a Texan sheriff tasked with investigating the murder of one of his predecessors, leading him to uncover shocking details about his late father.

McConaughey plays Sam's father, Buddy, who is shown in flashback sequences. Buddy is an extremely popular sheriff and is mythologized by the townspeople as a legendarily good man despite the truth being much more complicated. Lone Star was critically acclaimed, with its writing in particular receiving praise and an Academy Award nomination.

4 'Dallas Buyers Club' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, Dallas Buyers Club is a biographical drama based on the life of Ron Woodroof (McConaughey), a man who was diagnosed with AIDS in the mid-80s and began the titular "Dallas Buyers Club" as an organization through which HIV/AIDS patients could access medication. The film follows Ron as he battles the FDA and progresses from simply attempting to make money to gaining empathy and care for his fellow patients.

The film was extremely successful, earning multiple Academy Award wins and nominations, with McConaughey winning Best Actor for his phenomenal lead performance. McConaughey was incredibly dedicated to the role physically and emotionally and worked hard to lose almost 50lbs in order to portray Ron's illness accurately.

3 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

McConaughey found his breakout film role in one of the 1990s' quintessential coming-of-age movies, Dazed and Confused. Directed by Richard Linklater, the film follows the exploits of a large group of Texan students in the mid-1970s on the final day of school before summer break.

McConaughey plays David Wooderson, a sleazy yet charismatic slacker in his early 20s who elects to hang out primarily with teenagers. The film is nostalgic and a ton of fun, and has a killer soundtrack featuring many classic '70s rock songs. Beginning McConaughey's rise to fame and establishing his iconic catchphrase "alright alright alright," Dazed and Confused is one of the best and most important films of his career.

2 'Kubo and the Two Strings' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Directed by Travis Knight, Kubo and the Two Strings is a stop-motion animated film produced by acclaimed animation studio Laika. The film follows Kubo (Art Parkinson), a young boy living in feudal Japan, as he and two magical companions engage in a righteous mission to defeat his powerful and dangerous relatives.

McConaughey voices Beetle, a samurai cursed to present as a half-human, half-beetle hybrid, and was praised for his voice acting talents. Unsurprisingly, considering Laika's positive reputation, Kubo and the Two Strings received near-universal acclaim due to its compelling adventure story and truly gorgeous animation.

1 'Mud' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Mud is a drama film written and directed by Jeff Nichols about two young boys (Tye Sheridan and Jacob Lofland) who discover a man named Mud (McConaughey) on the run from the law and living in an abandoned boat. The film follows the boys as they assist Mud in his quest to reunite with his lost love Juniper (Reese Witherspoon).

The film was praised for its coming-of-age story and for the strong performances of McConaughey, Sheridan, and Lofland. Telling a sweet and engaging story about youth, Mud is one of McConaughey's most critically acclaimed films.

