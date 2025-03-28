Celebrities are their most lovable when they are able to relate to their audiences, but considering they operate in a completely different reality, it's difficult for them to not alienate themselves by saying and doing completely out-of-touch things. Take the "Imagine" video that went viral in the beginning of the pandemic — and everyone hated watching Jimmy Fallon and Gal Gadot crooning John Lennon's song about world peace. Celebrity cooking shows became a way to boost a starlet's likability and relatability during the Coronavirus epidemic, with Selena Gomez dropping a cooking show called Selena + Chef and Paris Hilton following suit by collabing with Netflix on the show Cooking With Paris.

One man that does not need any help with likability is Matthew McConaughey, and yet I still think he needs his own cooking show. The man is the closest thing we have to America's Sweetheart, and he is also one of the most famous stoners, so you know he's probably got some great recipes that have people salivating, both sober and buzzed off of bud. Between his ability to charm the pants off anyone and his amateur passion for cooking, this man needs to be the next celebrity that welcomes us into his kitchen.

Matthew Loves to Get Wild in the Kitchen

McConaughty went viral a while back for his tuna salad recipe that he shared on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast in November 2024. Personally, I think anything involving tuna salad is gross but because it's Matthew McConaughey talking about it, I immediately tuned in. He deviated from the classic tuna salad recipe and mixed in some jalapeño chips and wasabi for a spicy kick, added apples and agave to add a twinge of sweetness, and mixed in some chopped dill pickle gherkins for a zap of zest and tang. He also mixes in some frozen peas and corn, for reasons I don't really understand, but maybe he's onto something. The thing is, everybody picked up on his recipe. There has to be dozens, if not hundreds, of YouTube videos of someone recreating McConaughty spoken tuna salad recipe.

During the same podcast, the Academy Award winner also talked in depth about how he prepares a steak, down to the cut (ribeye) and precise thickness (1 5/8") on a grill or skillet. He went on to advise listeners to let the steak sit for as long as it's been cooked to let the juices reabsorb back into the meat. McConaughty went on to collab with Gordon Ramsay on his YouTube show, Scrambled, in a ribeye steak and eggs food fest that saw the Scot and the Texan cooking up a storm. The video yielded over 7 million views in 4 months. If that's not proof right there, McConaughty needs to get his own cooking show.

Matthew McConaughty Recipes Keeps Going Viral

This isn't the Interstellar star's first foray into his own take on recipes. He made noise on the Internet for sharing that his "favorite bite" he's ever had was lathering on spicy corn to a jalapeño sausage at Opie's BBQ back in Texas. He also appeared on America's Test Kitchen back in 2020, sharing his meticulous but mouth-watering cheeseburger recipe. He mixed in onion soup mix with meat while preparing his patties, and he's particular about everything from lettuce consistency to the heat of the bun. With a bun that's warm, not toasted, a finely chopped heap of iceburg lettuce, red onion, American cheese, Texas Heat pickles, avocado, and pickled jalapeño. The more I hear about his recipes, the more it checks out that he got arrested for playing bongos naked too loudly on a Wednesday night while stoned.

Another reason this man needs a cooking show is because he is so charismatic. Consider his range alone. He went from classic coming-of-age movies to rom-coms to dark, prestigious award bait projects, and has done everything in between. The only celebrity I can really think of that has that diverse of an acting CV is probably Trisha Paytas, and come to think of it, she's actually made more cooking content than the True Dectective star ever has. With that kind of range comes a mesmerizing, undeniable magnetism.

This Hollywood Star Knows His Way Around The Kitchen

Worlds colliding always makes the best content; it's why some of the most popular YouTube videos are videos of unlikely friendships between animals like a pig and a turtle or a cat and a monkey. Professional chefs are a diverse pool of people, and McConaughty has the capacity to have a captivating give-and-take with all of them. Cooking shows that have co-hosts that are vastly different from each other often make for the most delightful banter. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, was iconic because those two could not be more different, but they had this undeniable chemistry that endeared them to audiences.

I need to see McConaughty show us more of his bromance with Guy Fieri. He's made appearances with Guy on his show Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives, and even made a heartwarming speech honoring him at Guy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Most of all, I need him to develop "Will-they-or-won't-they?" sexual tension with Ina Garten, and I need it now! Alright, alright, alright!