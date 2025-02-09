Despite having starred in a series of the worst romantic comedies in recent memory, Matthew McConaughey managed to launch a major career comeback thanks to his acclaimed performances in Mud, True Detective, Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Dallas Buyers Club, which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. McConaughey clearly had a talent for turning oddball characters into unexpected protagonists, and that certainly continued when he was cast as the ambitious prospector Kenny Miles in the biographical drama Gold. Although the film takes more than a few deviations from what actually happened, the story of Miles in Gold is loosely inspired by a real scandal involving Bre-X CEO David Walsh.

‘Gold’ Strayed Far From the True Story