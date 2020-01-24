Watch: Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, and Guy Ritchie Talk ‘The Gentlemen’

–

With The Gentlemen opening in North American theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director Guy Ritchie, Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, and Henry Golding for a really fun group interview. During the wide-ranging conversation they talked about why working with Ritchie is such an unusual process, the way things can change on set in an instant, having costumes that looked like they stepped out of GQ, and more. However, while the entire conversation was informative and fun, for me the highlight was watching McConaughey take the lead when he started asking Ritchie questions! The thing to know is Ritchie hadn’t done any press that day before my interview so this was the first time they were all together.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Gentlemen is about an American expat (McConaughey) who has built a huge marijuana business in London and is looking to cash out, which proves difficult with everyone in the underworld wanting a piece of the action. The all-star cast is made up of Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, and Eddie Marsan.

