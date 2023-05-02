When it comes to interesting (and more often than not, horrifying) stories, readers can usually count on the prolific Stephen King to deliver. His book series, The Dark Tower, is a highly acclaimed story that follows the heroic gunslinger in his quest for revenge against the villainous Man in Black in an epic battle of good versus evil that spans years. One would think that such a widely loved series by a critically acclaimed author would result in a film adaptation’s box office success. After all, many of Stephen King’s other works have become wildly successful in movie form, including classics like Carrie, The Shining, Misery, and everyone’s favorite horrifying clown monster IT. Unfortunately, The Dark Tower’s 2017 film adaptation starring Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba left a lot to be desired.

The Dark Tower Was Set Up For Success

Many actors have one or two (sometimes more than a few) lackluster roles in their career, and after 2017, that was true of both Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, who have both proven their talent in other projects before and since The Dark Tower. Tom Taylor plays his part well as the young but gifted kid, Jake, and appears in several other roles that prove he is a gifted actor with range.

In terms of the characters, the three major roles are played by incredibly gifted actors. In this area, at least, The Dark Tower was an exciting concept: with star power coming from both Elba and McConaughey, as well as the up and coming Taylor, the film should have included amazing performances. After all, it’s hard to go wrong with Idris Elba in the role of a gruff but lovable loner, and McConaughey does just as well in villainous roles. The director, Nikolaj Arcel, rounded out an already exciting roster of talented artists working on the film.

The Dark Tower’s source material also includes a rich story world full of dynamic characters. The series itself is eight novels long, not including short stories and a children’s book, and though the first novel in the series is only a little over 200 pages, the longest book in the series (The Dark Tower VII: The Dark Tower) is 845 pages. That’s a lot of source material to pull from, giving the film adaptation as much as possible to work with. The story itself combines the timeless dynamic of good and evil, with the specific style of Stephen King’s brand of horror, and, for this series, mixes in a lot of Western, fantasy, and sci-fi elements. Such a time-tested overarching good versus evil dynamic paired with King’s unique storytelling style makes for a truly unique book series.

The Dark Tower series also serves as a meeting place for many of King’s other literary works due to the complicated nature of King’s extended universe. Villains from his other stories, including characters from Salem’s Lot, The Stand, and IT, make appearances throughout The Dark Tower series. This means that, if The Dark Tower film had been the starting point for its own franchise, it could have included not just the eight-book series but many other King stories as well. Add in the fact that Stephen King’s writing style typically includes some extremely visual storytelling (as evidenced by the sheer amount of films based off his books), and The Dark Tower was truly set up for success. All it had to do was follow through.

How 'The Dark Tower' Earned Its Lukewarm Response

The Dark Tower could have been a fantastic film; in fact, it had all the makings of one. And yet, the end product didn’t break even. With a $66 million dollar budget, The Dark Tower only made about $50 million at the US box office. What went wrong? A myriad of problems plagued the film behind the scenes, but one of the biggest contributors to its disappointing release would have to be the script. Though the film had eight novels (plus extra source material) to adapt, the script cobbled together bits from many of the novels, set the film after the events of the books (if you’re already confused, it’s alright: audiences were too), and simplified the story to painful degrees.

This strange reorganization of events isn’t the only portion of the source material that became skewed when adapted to the 2017 film. Characterizations became altered, leaving some characters nearly unrecognizable. Though the main actors played their roles with as much range and freedom as the script allowed, they weren’t always very interesting, and their talents were wasted on flat characters.

Granted, anytime a film adaptation is made, some changes are unavoidable. Characters and events will never be completely the same as the books, for better and worse, and that’s just the nature of movie and TV adaptations. However, proven in this instance by the confusing decision to change the story and characters so much as to become unfaithful, the film wasn’t necessarily made for fans of The Dark Tower books, but for a much broader audience.

Speaking of, the rating of the film is something to note as well. While The Dark Tower movie is PG-13, the books themselves are far darker and much more violent; they would easily earn an R rating if the adaptation were faithful to the darkness of King’s original series. This rating was given, no doubt, to appeal to a wider audience, including younger viewers, which is understandable. But a PG-13 rating on a film with dark source material limits what the adaptation can do. The film was further limited by a 95-minute runtime. How could The Dark Tower possibly tell its epic story in only an hour and a half? These strange changes and limits make the movie’s failure far more understandable, but not necessarily forgivable.

'The Dark Tower' Wasn’t Bad—It Was Forgettable

Though there are plenty of aspects of the film to complain about, The Dark Tower isn’t so terrible that it’s at the bottom of the barrel. Some action-heavy scenes are exciting, and some emotional moments hit home, but overall the film runs from scene to scene without much point or reason. The Dark Tower film wasn’t necessarily a good movie, and it completely blindsided its book fans with an unfaithful adaptation, so a movie like that should have earned a lot of ire and hate watching.

However, The Dark Tower failed in a very unique way: rather than being a bitterly targeted hate watch (and a box office flop), it's simply forgettable (and also a box office flop). Because the film industry is full of genuinely amazing and creative movies, as well as truly horrible stories that are so bad they’re fun to watch just for laughs, The Dark Tower doesn’t even count as a “so bad it’s good” film. The special effects are serviceable, the characters serve their purpose, and the actors do what they can with what they have. It’s not great, and it’s not terrible: it’s forgettable, and that’s a much more serious crime.

With so many benefits in its corner, it’s a true shame that 2017’s The Dark Tower failed as non-spectacularly as it did, but luckily there’s still hope for a better adaptation. After Amazon’s cancelation of their TV series adaptation of The Dark Tower, filmmaker Mike Flannagan announced his own idea for a multi-season adaptation of the book series just last year.

The new Dark Tower adaptation doesn’t necessarily have to be the best TV series ever; as long as it isn’t boring, it’s already doing a far better job than the 2017 version.