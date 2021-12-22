McConaughey also pinpoints the person who helped him out just when he needed it most when trying to get his start as an actor.

The Sing movies are absolutely loaded with good vibes and charming characters, but Matthew McConaughey’s Buster Moon has emerged as a personal favorite. Whereas most of the main characters are striving to achieve their own goals, Buster is basically there to support them and do everything he can to help them live their dreams.

At the start of Sing 2, the New Moon Theater is thriving, but Buster’s eager to go even bigger. He manages to get the group in front of Crystal Entertainment’s Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), but they fail to win his favor until Buster makes a promise he is very unlikely to deliver. Buster vows to get the legendary Clay Calloway (Bono) to participate in their show, even though Buster has zero connections and Clay hasn’t performed in over a decade.

Image via Universal

With Sing 2 now playing in theaters nationwide, I got the chance to chat with McConaughey to discuss how some of Buster’s qualities and experiences apply to his own career. Here’s what McConaughey said when asked for a Buster in his life, someone who stepped in at just the right moment to give him the career boost he needed:

“The late, great friend Don Phillips who just passed away last week. He’s the guy I met in the bar in Austin, Texas who cast me in Dazed and Confused, my very first film. He’s the guy whose couch I slept on for four months for nothing. When I said I gotta go meet an agent, he’s the guy who said, ‘Not yet. You’re too needy. If they smell your need, you’re out the door.’ He was right. He’s a guy who not only gave me my first chance, he gave a lot of great actors their first chance and he was a great role model and mentor for me.”

Image via Gramercy Pictures

RELATED: 'Sing 2's Final Trailer Reveals a Dazzling and Heartfelt Animated Sequel

In Sing 2, Buster’s efforts to take Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Johnny (Taron Egerton), Meena (Tori Kelly) and Gunter (Nick Kroll) to the next level involve producing a massive, out-of-this-world show at Jimmy Crystal’s expense. So basically, Buster’s got endless resources available to him! With that in mind, I opted to ask McConaughey what project he’d choose to make with limitless resources. Here’s what he said:

“If you got $14 trillion dollars to do it, what do you do? Do you do one thing for $14 trillion or do you do $14 million things? … My creative mind doesn’t necessary go to, ‘Oh, if I had more resources or more money, this is what I would do.’ I’m really heavy on script and a word doesn’t cost anything if it’s written well. And if that script’s really well [written], I’m for something being able to be entertaining and educational and enlightening if it’s just you and I right here saying it back and forth. Now we can go, ‘Well, let’s build the scenes around this written word that’s really good. Let’s cast this the right way. Let’s say what is our story, what’s our journey so we can have some dynamic in the storytelling.’ But I want it to work just as a written word first and that doesn’t cost anything when it’s time to go into production.”

Image via Universal

Looking for more from McConaughey? You can catch our full chat in the video at the top of this article!

Sing 2 is directed by Garth Jennings and also features the voices of Pharrell Williams, Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

Scarlett Johansson on What Inspired Her to Produce for Marvel: "Nothing's Ever off the Table" Johansson also highlights lessons learned that'll influence her own work as a producer.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email