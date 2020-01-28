‘True Detective’ Reunion: Matthew McConughey and Nic Pizzolatto Team for ‘Redeemer’ at FX

A True Detective reunion is in the works, but not at HBO. The creator and showrunner of the hit-or-miss HBO anthology series Nic Pizzolatto will create, write, and executive produce a new FX series called Redeemer, which will star True Detective actor Matthew McConaughey. Indeed, McConaughey co-led the brilliant first season of the HBO anthology series and has always expressed a desire to work with Pizzolatto again, and it appears the time has come. Redeemer is inspired by the Patrick Coleman novel The Churchgoer, and the show will follow a former minister-turned-dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through a corruption and criminal conspiracy, with his past and present colliding. But there’s even bigger news here.

Per THR, Pizzolatto has moved his overall deal away from HBO and over to FX Productions, which is owned by Disney. McConaughey has also signed a first-look TV deal at FX, bringing these two creative minds into the FX family. Pizzolatto faced some backlash on the second season of True Detective, leading to rumors that HBO set parameters for him returning for Season 3. And while that third season was better than the trainwreck of Season 2, nothing has matched the lightning-in-a-bottle of that first season.

Perhaps that’s part of why Pizzolatto decided to jump ship. Redeemer has a script-to-series order, which means that if FX likes the script that Pizzolatto turns in, the project gets to bypass the pilot process and go straight to series.

As for the future of True Detective, THR cites sources saying HBO felt the third season redeemed the series, and that a fourth season could move forward with a different showrunner. For now, however, Pizzolatto will develop projects for FX to air either on the cable network, on the streaming arm “FX on Hulu,” or both.