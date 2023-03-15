True Detective stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey will reunite to star in a new Apple TV+ series. The half-hour comedy will be produced by Emmy winner David West Read.

The currently untitled show has received a ten-episode order from Apple. It will star longtime friends and colleagues Harrelson and McConaughey, who first worked together on the 1999 Ron Howard comedy EDtv, and later on the acclaimed first season of HBO's True Detective, as fictionalized versions of themselves. In the series, the friendship between the two actors will be pushed to its limits when their combined families attempt to coexist as they both move into McConaughey's Texas ranch.

What Else Has Woody Harrelson Been In?

Harrelson broke out playing dim-witted bartender Woody Boyd on Cheers; although he was put in the unenviable position of replacing the late Nicholas Colasanto, he fit into the comic ensemble immediately, winning an Emmy for his performance. He then transitioned to a successful film career, starring in the critical and financial hits White Men Can't Jump, Natural Born Killers, and No Country For Old Men, as well as the Hunger Games series, Sony's Venom films, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He has been nominated for three Oscars, for The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He can currently be seen in the Bobby Farrelly comedy Champions, and will next be seen in the Greg Berlanti space race film Project Artemis, and the HBO Watergate series White House Plumbers.

Image via HBO

Has Matthew McConaughey Done Comedy Before?

McConaughey made his name with his iconic performance as David Wooderson in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused. After a string of successful romantic comedies, including The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days, he turned his attention back to dramatic acting, and won an Oscar for his performance in the AIDS drama Dallas Buyers Club. He can next be heard as the voice of the titular role in Netflix's upcoming animated series Agent Elvis. Read is best-known as a producer and writer on the hit Canadian comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won an Emmy in 2020. His upcoming sci-fi comedy series, The Big Door Prize, will debut on Apple TV+ later this month.

Harrelson and McConaughey will executive produce the series alongside Read. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell will executive produce for Skydance Television with Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.

