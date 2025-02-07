Holland Taylor has found her next role. According to Deadline, The Morning Show star has been cast in the new Apple TV+ comedy series starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Taylor has been chosen to portray a fictional version of McConaughey's mother, Ma Mac. The untitled project will depict fictional versions of both Harrelson and McConaughey. Despite their intense friendship, tensions will rise between the two leading men when Woody's family is forced to live on Matthew's farm for a while. A release window for the untitled show hasn't been disclosed by Apple TV+.

In recent years, Holland Taylor has received praise for her performance as Cybil Richards on The Morning Show. The successful comedy series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is also produced by Apple TV+. Cybil is a seasoned board member of the UBA, the fictional network responsible for producing the titular show. Before she was cast in The Morning Show, Holland Taylor delighted audiences for years thanks to her role as Evelyn Harper in Two and a Half Men. As the mother of Charlie (Charlie Sheen) and Alan (Jon Cryer), Evelyn was ruthless with her comments towards her children.

David West Read has been selected as the showrunner for the upcoming untitled television comedy series at Apple TV+. Before signing on to work on the show featuring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, David West Read was involved with projects such as Schitt's Creek and The Big Door Prize. It's been proven that the filmmaker is more than capable of tackling successful television comedies. The fact that Apple TV+ has hired him to supervise what could turn out to be one of their biggest comedies of the next few years shouldn't come as a surprise.

The Stars of the Show