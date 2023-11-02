The Big Picture Yellowstone fans will have to wait until November 2024 to see how the series ends, which was a surprise to fans of the show.

Two new spinoff series set in the same universe have been greenlit, titled 1944 and 2024, with the latter following the end of Yellowstone and starring Matthew McConaughey.

The spinoffs will continue the trend of setting the story against major historical crises, with 1944 likely focusing on World War II, while the other spinoffs took place in 1883 and 1923.

Yellowstone fans woke up to good and bad news this morning. The really really bad news is that they’ll have to wait a whole year to find out how the flagship series ends – Paramount Network decided to move the final episodes of the modern Dutton family story to November 2024, a hit that no fan of the Yellowstone-verse was anticipating. At the same time, the Showtime and Paramount+ slate of series will get a couple of new companions as the network has also greenlit two new spinoffs set in the same universe.

The two new series are still untitled. For now, Paramount is referring to them as "1944" and "2024." It's pretty safe to say that the latter is the direct follow-up to Yellowstone, which is set to end with its final slate of episodes. The decision came when series star Kevin Costner suddenly decided to drop from the hit series. The modern Yellowstone story will be followed up with Matthew McConaughey (Interstellar) on the lead, but so far this is all we know from the future spin-off.

On the other hand, the other spinoff's working title suggests that the Yellowstone prequels will continue to be set against the backdrop of dire moments in History. Since you can't think of 1944 without imagining Nazis and World War II, this is the type of crisis that the Dutton ancestors will have to face in this new spinoff. The other spin-offs took place in 1883 and 1923, while the stand-alone series Lawmen: Bass Reeves is not directly connected to the main story but is considered a "sister" of all the other series.

'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Universe Is "Just Getting Started," Paramount CEO Says

Image via Paramount

In an official statement, President and CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy celebrated the undisputable success of the Yellowstone franchise and teased that there's a lot more coming our way:

“Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of '1883' and '1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, '1944' and '2024,' will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

So far, all Yellowstone universe series have been acclaimed and welcomed with open arms by the public. Recently, the flagship series managed to expand its fanbase after it premiered on CBS — it is a Showtime original. Paramount Networks revealed that the delay in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 was shifted due to the recent dual strikes of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 debuts in late 2024. Paramount is yet to announce the exact release dates for 1944 and 2024.

Yellowstone Release Date June 20, 2018 Cast Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Chow, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Danny Huston Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Western Rating TV-MA Seasons 5 Creator John Linson, Taylor Sheridan

Watch on Peacock