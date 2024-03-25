The Big Picture Elizabeth Banks & Matthew Macfadyen team up in upcoming Peacock dramedy The Miniature Wife, set to explore a troubling marriage.

Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen have proven that they are some of the most talented performers in the industry in recent years. And now, they're ready to team up in The Miniature Wife, an upcoming dramedy set to follow a marriage through a very troubling time. The show has received a straight-to-series order from Peacock, showing how confident the streaming service is with their latest acquisition. While the company has been busy developing titles such as The Continental and Apples Never Fall, it's time for Peacock to focus on a romantic premise, which will set the stage for Banks and Macfadyen to clash on the screen.

Movies such as Click and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids have shown audiences the chaos that can be caused when amusing scientific concepts are introduced in a regular person's life. And judging by the premise of The Miniature Wife, the upcoming Peacock series will aim to do exactly the same. The series will follow Macfadyen and Banks as they portray a married couple that will see the power dynamics between them change with the introduction of a technological accident, which induces the ultimate relationship crisis. It remains to be seen if the lead characters of The Miniature Wife still love one another when all is said and done.

Banks was recently involved as a producer in Bottoms, the successful comedy directed by Emma Seligman. Starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, the movie followed two high school friends who attempted to open a clandestine fight club in order to go on dates with other girls. And before that, Banks was heavily involved in Cocaine Bear, the movie where she worked as the director and producer. As its title suggests, the movie told the story of Sari (Keri Rusell), who had to come to terms with the fact that a drugged bear was attacking her family and her community.

Matthew Macfadyen's Big Year

Matthew Macfadyen recently had the best year of his career, highlighted by the performer winning his second Primetime Emmy Award for his work as Tom Wambsgans in Succession. As the successful HBO drama came to an end, viewers were excited to learn who would come out on top and become the next CEO of Waystar Royco. And this summer, Macfadyen is ready to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. There's no denying that both Macfadyen and Banks are ready to increase their momentum, and it looks like The Miniature Wife might be the next hit in their careers.