Modine also discusses studying with Stellar Adler and his experience working with Robert Altman on this edition of MasterWork!

Welcome to Collider’s documentary series, MasterWork. Each episode of the show offers viewers an in-depth look at creative leaders in a variety of mediums, with a detailed account of what led them to their “master work” using interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and more. Past guests have included writer-director Rian Johnson and wildlife biologist Forrest Galante. Now we're putting the spotlight on Matthew Modine.

Since scoring his very first feature film credit in John Sayles' Baby It's You, Modine hasn't slowed down in the least. He was honored for his work in Robert Altman's Streamers at the Venice Film Festival, received significant notoriety for his role in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket and most recently won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actor Guild Awards with the cast of Stranger Things.

In this episode of MasterWork, Modine takes us all the way back to the very beginning when his aunt first gave him Constantin Stanislavski's book, An Actor Prepares, and when he had the opportunity to study with one of the greats, the renowned acting teacher, Stella Adler:

"I went in to meet her and she said, 'If you've come here for me to teach you how to be a movie star, you should turn around and leave right now. I don't teach that. If I'm lucky, I'll teach you how to be a human being.' Little did she know or little did I know that that book would lead me somehow magically to this woman Stella Adler who had studied with Constantin Stanisklavski, was a student of his. I just thought it was a magical way of my aunt opening the door to something that would have eight years on in my life."

If you'd like to hear more about Modine's experience scoring his very first roles, how Altman reaffirmed Adler's teachings for him while making Streamers, how a chance encounter with Val Kilmer paved the way to Full Metal Jacket and loads more, check out Modine's full MasterWork episode at the top of this article!

Full Metal Jacket is now available to own on 4K UHD Blu-ray and Digital. The 4K remastering was done using a new scan of the original 35mm camera negative at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging, offering fans 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range and a wider color spectrum. This episode of MasterWork also features Kubrick's longtime personal assistant and restoration consultant, Leon Vitali, who details the painstaking process of restoring the film to its original glory and shares his insight on the acclaimed director's feelings about digital photography. For even more stories from Modine's time on the set of Full Metal Jacket, visit fullmetaljacketdiary.com to see his award-winning firsthand account, now available in audiobook form.

