Matthew Perry's tragic passing was as shocking as it was devastating. The beloved actor left behind a legacy that resonated with millions of fans worldwide. Perry became a household name for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom Friends, bringing laughter and joy to countless households. His wit, charm, and impeccable comedic timing defined the character and contributed significantly to the show's immense success.

Perry's impact extended beyond Friends, with several notable movie roles on the silver screen. From the witty Nicholas "Oz" Oseransky in The Whole Nine Yards to his nuanced portrayal of Ron Clark in The Ron Clark Story, Perry showcased his comedic prowess and versatility. Each of these movies cemented him as one of his generation's best comedic talents, and while they all shine in a way, some are undoubtedly better, whether because of their humor, Perry's chemistry with his co-stars, or a combination of all these factors.

10 'Three to Tango' (1999)

Director: Damon Santostefano

Image via Warner Brothers

Architects Oscar Novak (Perry) and Peter Steinberg (Oliver Platt) secure a life-changing opportunity to design a cultural center for wealthy businessman Charles Newman (Dylan McDermott). Somehow, Charles mistakenly thinks of Oscar and Peter as a gay couple and doesn't know that his assumption of Oscar is completely wrong. Thinking that Oscar is harmless, Charles assigns him to spy on his mistress, Amy (Neve Campbell), who has her fair share of ex-boyfriends. Although Oscar wants to be truthful about his sexual orientation, his fear of losing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity overweighs anything else, and he instead finds himself in an awkward position.

Three to Tango may find favor among audiences for its comedic approach to romantic misunderstandings. The plot, revolving around mistaken identities and humorous situations, provides an entertaining escapade. Additionally, Perry and Campbell's performances add charm to what some may consider a mildly offensive narrative. An underrated 90s rom-com, Three to Tango is a pleasant watch for those seeking a lighthearted romantic comedy, even if its plot is a collection of bad tropes from this beloved decade.

9 'Birds of America' (2008)

Director: Craig Lucas

Birds of America follows Morrie (Perry), the eldest son, who previously had to raise his siblings following the death of their parents. As Morrie and his wife Betty (Lauren Graham) hope to start a family of their own, his two dysfunctional siblings show up unannounced, forcing him to reprise his role as the responsible eldest sibling.

Birds of America depicts the challenges of navigating adulthood and the impact of past wounds on present relationships. The film provided Perry with an opportunity to showcase his acting range beyond purely comedic roles. Leading an impressive ensemble cast, including Ben Foster, Ginnifer Goodwyn, and Oscar winner Hilary Swank, Birds of America is an insightful family drama of the 2000s.

8 'Getting In' (1994)

Director: Doug Liman

Rupert Grimm (Andrew McCarthy) is a young man desperate to secure a spot at Harvard's medical school. Afraid of rejection, Rupert resorts to unconventional methods, including infiltrating the admissions office and concocting elaborate schemes on the students ahead of him. In the movie, Perry plays a minor role as Randall Burns, one of the people Rupert attempts to bribe but fails. Though a minor character, his role in the movie helped kickstart what would later become a promising future for Perry.

Getting In is a humorous exploration of the lengths some will go to secure a spot in a prestigious institution and a satirical take on the pressures surrounding higher education. Directed by Doug Liman, known for his later work on The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow, the film explores the absurdities of the admissions process. Despite not gaining widespread acclaim upon release, Getting In has since been reviewed more positively, with some considering it among the many cult classics of the 90s.

7 'Call Me Anna' (1990)

Director: Gilbert Cates

Image via Joe Kennedy/Los Angeles Times

Call Me Anna is a television film based on actress Patty Duke's life. The film chronicles Duke's tumultuous life, from her early years as a child star to her struggles with mental health, including bipolar disorder, and her journey toward self-discovery and advocacy for mental health awareness. It examines the highs and lows of Duke's career and personal life, offering a candid portrayal of the complexities of fame and her resilience and determination.

In the movie, Perry portrayed actor and musician Desi Arnaz Jr. The son of acclaimed actors Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Desi was a significant figure in Duke's - portrayed by Duke herself.Perry's performance, though brief, stood out, showcasing his ability to capture the essence of Desi Arnaz Jr. and the dynamics between him and Duke during a pivotal period in her life. Call Me Anna is a great, unconventional biopic and a love letter to its fascinating subject.

6 '17 Again' (2009)

Director: Burr Steers

Image via Chuck Zlotnick/New Line Productions)

17 Again follows the story of Mike O'Donnell, who magically transforms into his 17-year-old self. Seizing the opportunity, he enrolls in high school to gain a fresh perspective on his past and reconnect with his children. Navigating teenage challenges and imparting wisdom from his older self, Mike discovers that true happiness lies in appreciating the present.

Anchored by a strong turn from Zac Efron, then at the peak of his teen heartthrob popularity from the 2000s, 17 Again is funny, surprisingly sweet, and incredibly entertaining. Perry's intervention happens in the first act, laying the foundation for the wild antics that ensue. 17 Again might not reinvent the body-swap genre, but it remains a charming teen comedy and a worthy showcase for Perry's most subtle comedic abilities.

5 'Dance 'til Dawn' (1988)

Director: Paul Schneider

Dance 'til Dawn is a teenage comedy-drama set on the night of a high school prom. The plot revolves around the intersecting lives of various high school students navigating romantic entanglements, friendship, and self-discovery. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including the talented Christina Applegate and Perry in one of his early roles.

The 1988 television movie originally aired as part of the ABC Afterschool Special series, known for tackling social issues. Deviating from the series' serious tone, Dance 'til Dawn opts for a more comedic and nostalgic approach to teenage experiences. Despite its departure from the usual thematic content, the movie resonated with audiences and contributed to the early careers of its cast, many of whom went on to achieve significant success in the entertainment industry.

4 'Fools Rush In' (1997)

Director: Andy Tennant

Alex Whitman (Perry) and Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek) have a one-night stand in Las Vegas. Three months later, Isabel discovers that she is pregnant. The two, from different cultural backgrounds, decide to get married for the sake of their child. When Alex is offered a job promotion in New York, he becomes conflicted and struggles to balance his personal and professional lives.

Despite initial critical skepticism, Fools Rush In eventually found success with audiences, becoming a beloved romantic comedy over the years. It is now considered an all-time great romantic comedy, largely thanks to the dynamic and charming chemistry between Perry and the Oscar-nominated Hayek. Perry once called Fools Rush In his favorite movie he'd ever made, a sentiment fondly remembered by Hayek in a tribute posted shortly after his passing.

3 'The Whole Nine Yards' (2000)

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Set in Montreal, The Whole Nine Yards follows Nicholas "Oz" Oseransky (Perry), a timid dentist. His life takes a chaotic turn when his new neighbor, Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Bruce Willis), turns out to be a former Chicago hitman turned informant hiding from the mafia. When Oz's wife, Sophie (Rosanna Arquette), convinces him to betray Jimmy's whereabouts for a potential reward, chaos ensues.

While primarily known for its comedic elements, the film also delves into crime and suspense. The Whole Nine Yards received mixed reviews, although Bruce Willis' comedic performance and banter with Perry were praised. A bet between Willis and Perry on the film's set led to the former guest starring in several episodes of Friends, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. The film's success also led to a sequel, The Whole Ten Yards, in 2004.

2 'Numb' (2007)

Director: Harris Goldberg

Image via Reel One Entertainment YouTube Channel

Hudson Milbank (Perry) is a successful and self-absorbed Canadian screenwriter living in Hollywood. His life takes an unexpected turn when he begins experiencing strange physical symptoms, leading him to a psychiatrist. Hudson is diagnosed with depersonalization disorder, a condition that makes him feel disconnected from reality. As Hudson navigates his increasingly surreal experiences, he must confront his past, relationships, and the impact of his choices.

Directed by Harris Goldberg, Perry not only starred in the film but also served as an executive producer. Though Numb garnered mixed reviews, the movie delves deep into mental health issues, particularly the rarely explored subject of depersonalization disorder. Numb is an unconventional yet worthy entry in Perry's filmography, proving his remarkable ability to find humor in the most challenging subjects.

1 'The Ron Clark Story' (2006)

Director: Randa Haines

The 2006 made-for-TV film The Ron Clark Story is a heartwarming biographical film that chronicles the real-life experiences of educator Ron Clark, played by Perry. Clark is a passionate and innovative teacher who leaves his small-town roots to teach in a challenging New York City school. Facing initial skepticism and adversity, Clark uses unorthodox methods to engage his students and make a lasting impact on their lives.

The Ron Clark Story highlights the profound influence a single teacher can have on the lives of their students. Perry received high praise for his portrayal and garnered several nominations, including for the Primetime Emmy, the Golden Globe, and the SAG Award. Perry makes Clark one of the most likable movie teachers, injecting the character with life and contagious enthusiasm. His remarkable work, combined with the uplifting narrative and the real-life Ron Clark's active involvement in the film's production, contributed to the movie's success.

