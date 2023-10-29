The Big Picture Actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on Friends, has tragically passed away at 54.

Perry was known worldwide for his role on Friends, playing the character over the course of a decade alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer.

Perry's legacy extends beyond Friends, with notable roles in films like 17 Again, Almost Heroes, and The Whole Nine Yards.

Matthew Perry, the actor best known for portraying the role of Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends, has passed away at 54. TMZ first reported that Perry had been found at a Los Angeles home, after apparently drowning in the Jacuzzi. The outlet also reports that no substances or signs of foul play were found at the scene, with law enforcement still trying to figure out what happened. Perry had no children, and at the time of his passing, was single after calling off his engagement to Molly Hurwitz in 2021. A clear cause of death hasn't been declared by authorities.

Perry was known worldwide for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, where he played the character over the course of a decade. Alongside his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, Perry gave a new definition to what a television sitcom could be, with the series becoming a pop culture icon that remains popular almost two decades after its last episode aired. Bing was often found to be the funniest character out of the ensemble, with Perry's performance providing audiences with an impressive amount of easily quotable and unforgettable moments.

Matthew Perry's Legacy in Film and Television

Besides being remembered for his longtime role as one of the most popular characters in the history of cable television, Perry appeared in a handful of movies, including Burr Steers' 17 Again. The Freaky Friday-style comedy features Perry's character, Mike O'Donnell, turning back into a teenage version of himself, played by Zac Efron. Perry was also known for his roles in films such as Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, and Fools Rush In. Matthew Perry leaves behind a legacy both in cinema and television that entertained generations for decades, as the world mourns a beloved star.

While becoming an incredibly successful television star back when Friends was on the air, Perry struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, a situation that deeply affected him during the production of the sitcom, but a problem that the star tackled aggressively over the course of his life, always looking to get better. His personal issues never stopped him from delivering performances that would shape a generation, as the industry and the world mourn a talent that audiences only come across once in a lifetime. Matthew Perry wasn't attached to any upcoming project at the time of his passing, with his final on-screen appearance coming in the form of the Friends reunion special that premiered on Max in 2021.