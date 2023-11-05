The Big Picture Fools Rush In is a 90s rom-com starring Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry as opposites who fall in love and face challenges together.

Matthew Perry considers Fools Rush In to be one of his best movies and credits director Andy Tennant for helping him deliver a strong performance.

The film explores themes of cultural differences, family dynamics, and the importance of finding the right person to be with. It combines humor with heartfelt moments.

Friends was airing its third season in 1997, and the sitcom’s popularity was as strong as ever. The episodes were pulling out the talents of the ensemble, especially Matthew Perry as Chandler. Around this time, the height of the actor’s fame, there were acting opportunities coming Perry’s way, with another project that highlighted his talents. Fools Rush In was released on February 14, 1997, for what could have been a cute Valentine’s Day trip to the movies to watch a love story between two opposites who can’t help but fall for each other. While Nick at Nite airs tributes to the late actor after his sudden passing, Fools Rush In is another way to look back on Perry’s work as a leading man, a movie where Matthew Perry doesn’t lose the kind of humor he knew how to do so well when he was in front of a live studio audience. It was also a role he felt was special to his career.

What Is 'Fools Rush In' About?

Fools Rush In is a late 90s rom-com that stars Salma Hayek and Matthew Perry as opposites that attract, Alex (Perry) is a workaholic while Isabel (Hayek) is a free-spirit. He has a distant relationship with his waspy parents, whereas Isabel treasures a close relationship with a large Mexican family, especially a tight bond with her parents. The meet-cute between Alex and Isabel is unique for how mundane it is, first finding each other while on a bathroom line where Alex lets Isabel cut in front of him. Let's be honest, just for that he's a keeper! It leads to an unexpected hookup before Isabel disappears, and it seems the two won’t meet again. Then she reappears three months later to tell Alex that she is pregnant, having decided to keep the baby.

Alex decides to stay with her and make it work. They struggle with this new idea of a future together, meeting each other’s families, and dealing with the differences between them. Despite many setbacks and perhaps even more miscommunication problems, they can’t help but find each other again. It seems to be fate, something Isabel believes in and Alex brushes off. Fools Rush In is a sweet, funny movie that was released in 1997, a rom-com that is overlooked compared to other '97 gems like My Best Friend’s Wedding and As Good as It Gets. In Matthew Perry’s memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he had great memories about the project.

Matthew Perry Remembered His Best Role in His Memoir

On Fools Rush In, he wrote about how he felt it “is probably my best movie” and how director Andy Tennant (Ever After: A Cinderella Story) helped the late actor give “one of the best performances of my career.” While there are the familiar quirks and mannerisms in how Perry plays Alex that can remind viewers of Chandler Bing (or Miss Chanandler Bong), Perry dials down the kind of performance he would do for a live audience. Around this time when Fools Rush In was released, it would still be a few seasons until Chandler got into his long-term romance with Monica (Courteney Cox); in other words, audiences familiar with his comedic acting might not expect such a passionate role from him, even if Janice (Maggie Wheeler) shippers might say otherwise.

To see Perry play a character who finds the right person he wants to be with and that he can’t let go of, makes it a special one to watch for his fans. A good amount of maturity in Alex helps separate him from Chandler too. Working on the movie also helped the actor see what he could do away from Friends, where the ensemble needed to play up the jokes and performances for laughs. On the set of Fools Rush In, even when Perry tried to do more for the camera, he learned it wasn’t needed. “You don’t have to do that. You’re interesting enough to watch without doing that,’” Perry remembered Tennant having told him. Because of this, Alex emerges as a lived-in character, without losing the dry humor and sarcasm Matthew Perry knew how to do so well.

Matthew Perry Got To Be a Leading Man in 'Fools Rush In'

In the scene where Isabel reveals her pregnancy, the camera and the performances do their part to create the sense that these lovebirds have no clue what to do. The camera has the two in a wide angle, before punching in on close-ups, that still don’t feel intimate enough. Alex is confused at how the condom didn’t work like it should (“But that’s its job!”) and when the two get closer to one another, they don’t stay, drifting apart again. This will be what happens — they get close and things start getting clear before a new bump in the road backfires their progress. Isabel is stubborn and romantic, contrasting Alex’s loose hold on personal relationships outside of being successful in work, but he surprises himself.

He wants to help Isabel in any way he can — she chooses this should be to meet her family, just once for them to know who the father is. So on the same day Isabel tells him she’s pregnant, they head over to have dinner with her family. There, Alex meets Isabel’s ex, Chuy (Carlos Gómez), and he can’t help himself but say, “Chuy, hi. I’m Luke Skywalker.” The absence of a live audience’s giggling makes the uncomfortable silence that follows that much funnier. If a cricket was chirping, it would be deafening. Then comes the next impulsive gesture. Alex wants to marry Isabel at a nearby chapel, and because this is Las Vegas, it's got an Elvis impersonator. It's not an understatement to say one day (and night) changes everything. Perry gets a good amount of support as the lead, from co-lead in Salma Hayek to the supporting cast that rounds out the laughs and heart of this romantic comedy.

In Perry’s memoir, he wrote about the difference in acting styles to Hayek and him. “There's one scene in which I'm professing my love for her. She suggested that we don't look at each other — rather, we should look out at our future together. After listening to this nonsense for about twenty minutes, I finally said: 'Listen, Salma,' I said, 'I'm telling you I love you in this scene. You look wherever you want, but I'm going to be looking at you.'” The leads were certainly as opposite as Alex and Isabel, which from the final result doesn't hurt their chemistry but strengthens it. And the cultural shock that the couple must deal with seems both dated and still relevant when it comes to encountering the other's parents.

Alex has the Wasp types, which are Nan (Jill Clayburgh) and Richard (John Bennett Perry, actual father to Matthew Perry) who prefer their son to marry a nice, long-time family friend, an unsubtle way to say, "not Mexican." Isabel’s parents are Amalia (Anne Betancourt) and Tomas (Tomas Milian), who are close to their daughter and taken aback by the sudden relationship, pregnancy, and that the baby might not be raised Catholic. Richard matches Tomas’ hard-headedness, while Amalia and Nan gingerly attempt to ease the friction. But Amalia resolves to pray about it at church, while Nan calms down with alcohol. None of the parents seem harsh, even when they say the wrong thing, they’re just struggling with their kids’ rashness. Together, Perry and Hayek make for a couple you want to see get their happy ending, and like any good romantic comedy, music is a big element to elevate the love story.

Fools Rush In has music by Elvis on the soundtrack and an Elvis impersonator at the wedding chapel, capturing the idyllic romanticism of the singer and his music. There is plenty of melodrama in how Alex and Isabel slip into arguing, although it stays grounded thanks to the leading stars. Alex feels stuck between wanting to succeed in work and build a life with Isabel. Out of frustration, he can’t help but yell at her, “I worked my entire life for an opportunity like this, and I’m not giving it up because one night I put a $5 ring on your finger in front of Elvis as a witness!” A look of regret spreads across his face after the words leave his mouth.

And there is how they meet up again to realize how much they mean to one another, at the Hoover Dam, as rain falls and Isabel’s water breaks. Fools Rush In reaches a beautiful final shot, cinematic and uplifting (literally) at Alex and Isabel’s wedding. The ceremony ends, everyone celebrates, and the camera soars and rotates around the canyon edge the wedding party is on. “Can't Help Falling in Love” by Elvis plays as the shot drifts away, letting Alex and Isabel’s story continue as the credits roll and the screen turns to black.

1997 Had More Than One 'Friends' Actor in a Movie

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Around the time when Matthew Perry stepped off the Friends apartment set, other cast mates did as well. Jennifer Aniston starred in the rom-com, Picture Perfect, as a young advertising executive who pretends to be married to earn a career boost and to impress her boss. Courteney Cox returned as Gale Weathers to catch and be chased by new Ghostface killers in Scream 2. Then there was Lisa Kudrow subverting the “dumb blonde bimbo” trope in the cult classic, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. Like these other Friends actors, Perry got to show he was more than Chandler Bing. There were other roles Matthew Perry got to play with his dry wit and a self-deprecating sense of humor that helped him feel in control when things were not.

Beyond Chandler, a role that can be considered his best TV performance is on Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, where he is a struggling head TV writer with costars Bradley Whitford and Sarah Paulson. In light of his sudden passing, the late actor has left behind a very funny legacy on-screen and a somber legacy off-screen from his addiction struggles, detailing it all in his memoir. He believed to have done his best work in Fools Rush In, a ‘90s rom-com flick that can be appreciated for its charm and as a way to honor the late Matthew Perry, who knew how to make you laugh and tug at your heart.

