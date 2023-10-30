The Big Picture The cast of Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, expressed deep devastation over the death of their co-star Matthew Perry, whom they considered family.

Matthew Perry, who battled addiction throughout his career, leaves behind a lasting legacy through his memorable performances and his message of finding hope in difficult times.

The exact circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry's death are still being investigated, but there are no indications of foul play or substance abuse. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2021 Friends reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, the actors that make up the remaining cast of Friends — a truly heartbreaking expression — have released a joint statement and paid a highly emotional tribute to their fallen 'Friend', Matthew Perry, who passed away on Saturday evening in tragic circumstances.

In a statement released to People, the five stars stated they were "utterly devastated" by the death of a man who was "more than just a cast mate", and they implied they would each release their own individual tributes when they felt they were able to do so. The full statement can be read below.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

What Happened to Matthew Perry?

TMZ was the initial source to break the news that Perry had been discovered, drowned in the jacuzzi, at his home in Los Angeles. According to their reports, no illicit substances or indications of foul play were uncovered at the location, and law enforcement is currently in the process of determining the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

While achieving remarkable success as a television star during the heyday of Friends, Matthew Perry grappled with alcohol and drug addiction, which significantly impacted him throughout the production of the sitcom. However, he approached this challenge with unwavering determination, a commitment to self-improvement, and an inspiring drive to help others struggling with addiction. His personal struggles never deterred him from delivering performances that left an indelible mark on a generation, and his passing leaves the entertainment industry and the world mourning the loss of a talent that is truly once-in-a-lifetime.

His final on-screen appearance was in the Friends reunion special that aired on Max in 2021, and his legacy is not just in the laughter he brought hundreds of millions around the world, but in the message of finding light in the darkest of times, which he sought to share with others struggling with their own personal demons, as documented in his powerful memoirs which were released last year.