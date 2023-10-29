The Big Picture Matthew Perry, beloved star of Friends, passed away at 54, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and a desire to help others overcome addiction.

Fellow Friends cast members and actors who worked with Perry have expressed their admiration for his talent and influence, praising his kindness and humor.

The world mourns the loss of Perry, a comedic genius whose impact will be felt for years to come.

Last night, the world lost one of its funniest souls as Matthew Perry, one of the iconic stars of Friends, the most famous sitcom in history, passed away at his home in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old, whose role as Chandler Bing provided a decade of laughs to hundreds of millions around the world, had a history of personal demons, but he was renowned for his desire to do good and to help sway others away from the dangers of addiction.

His all-around positive character and sense of humor made him a beloved figure among his peers, and that admiration has shone through in the countless tributes left to the actor in the wake of his passing.

Members of 'Friends' Cast Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The core cast of the series has, understandably, yet to comment on Perry's death as they will require time to gather their thoughts at such a difficult moment, but other actors to appear in the series have been offering their own tributes.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chander's infamous girlfriend Janice in the series, hailed Perry's influence on her, stating that she felt "so very blessed" to work alongside him.

Michael Rapaport, who had a recurring role on Friends as Gary, one of Phoebe's boyfriends, described Perry as a "part of American Culture and will live on forever."

Paget Brewster, who portrayed Chandler's girlfriend Kathy in the fourth season of the show urged fans to read his book, noting it was his "legacy to help."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother, Nora, on the show said she was "heartbroken" at the news.

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Matthew Merry

Image via NBC

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a childhood friend of Perry's as a result of Perry's mother working as a press secretary for Trudeau's father during his term as PM, stated that Perry was "loved, and would be missed".

Music superstar Adele took a moment at her concert in Las Vegas as she stopped her performance to praise Perry, and "everything he had done for all of us."

Olivia Munn shared a post via Instagram stories, praising Perry's bravery in his struggles against addiction.

"He struggle so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry."

Selma Blair also posted a heartbreaking tribute, sharing a photo of herself with Perry and saying she "loved him unconditionally" and was "broken-hearted".

Alyssa Milano, Perry's co-star on Dance 'til Dawn, described Perry as the kindest and funniest person in every room.

The Office's Rainn Wilson described Perry as a "genius", while Viola Davis claimed Perry's "heart reigned supreme."

Matthew Perry's legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. We are grateful for the joy and happiness he brought to us, and our thoughts are with his friends and family during this time.