Claire Danes now has her foil for her new thriller miniseries. She'll face off against Matthew Rhys in Netflix's The Beast in Me. Deadline reports that Rhys will play a man with a mysterious past who Danes' character becomes obsessed with.

Danes will play successful author Aggie Wiggs, who is still in mourning after the recent death of her son. She's become a recluse, and has been stricken with a serious case of writer's block. However, she soon finds inspiration when she gets a new neighbor - Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a real estate mogul who may be responsible for the mysterious disappearance of his wife. Aggie is simultaneously fascinated and repulsed by Jarvis, and begins digging into his past. However, she may not like what she discovers about Jarvis - or herself. The Beast in Me was created, written, and executive produced by Gabe Rotter, a veteran of the 2015-2018 The X-Files revival.

Who Is Matthew Rhys?

A native of Wales, Rhys had a number of film and TV roles (including in the final installment of Columbo) before breaking out in the family drama Brothers & Sisters. He earned further acclaim on FX's The Americans, playing one half of a couple of deep-cover Soviet spies in 1980s America alongside Kerri Russell, who he later married. Later, he starred on HBO's reimagining of Erle Stanley Gardner's Perry Mason, playing the title character over two seasons. He has also starred in the films Titus, The Post, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Cocaine Bear. Recently, he has lent his voice to a number of productions, including Gremlins: Legend of the Mogwai, The Owl House, and Warner Bros' animated adaptation of Watchmen. Next month, he'll appear in Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, in which he'll play legendary comedian George Carlin as he hosts the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live. He is next set to appear in the BBC's adaptation of Agatha Christie's Toward Zero, and alongside Rosamund Pike in the thriller Hallow Road.

The Beast in Me is executive produced by Danes, Rotter, Howard Gordon, Antonio Campos, Daniel Pearle, Jodie Foster, and Caroline Baron; as well as Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger for Conaco. It's a reunion for Gordon and Danes, as the former was the showrunner of Homeland, for which she won two Emmys over its eight-season run.

The Beast in Me has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.