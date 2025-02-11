Matthew Rhys is set to take office in a new Apple TV+ series. He'll star in Widow's Bay, a new horror-tinged series at the streamer. Variety reports that the Perry Mason star will also executive produce the series.

The titular Widow's Bay is a small island off the coast of New England; it is seemingly beset by some sort of supernatural curse. Rhys will star in the ten-episode series as the town's mayor, who dismisses the concerns of his superstitious constituents. The series will be created, showrun, and written by Katie Dippold. Dippold wrote for Mad TV and Parks and Recreation, and also penned the screenplays for The Heat, 2016's Ghostbusters, and 2023's Haunted Mansion. Widow's Bay's pilot will be directed by Hiro Murai; Murai is an acclaimed music video and television director, and has worked on Atlanta, Barry, and Station Eleven. He is slated to make his feature film debut with Bushido, a samurai drama for A24.

What Else Is Matthew Rhys Starring in Now?

With HBO's 1930s-set Perry Mason series canceled, Rhys has a number of projects in the works. Last year, he played George Carlin, Saturday Night Live's first-ever guest host, in Jason Reitman's Saturday Night, and lent his voice to Dan Dreiberg, alias Nite-Owl, in Warner Bros.' two-part animated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen. This yeah, he'll star with Rosamund Pike as a married couple who get caught up in a deadly accident in the thriller Hallow Road. On the small screen, Rhys will star in a new BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie's Towards Zero, alongside Anjelica Huston, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Mimi Keene. He will also star in the new Netflix thriller miniseries The Beast in Me; he'll play a real estate mogul, long a suspect in the disappearance of his wife, who finds he has a new pursuer in the form of his next-door neighbor, a frustrated writer (Claire Danes). He is also attached to the FX series Wyrd, in which he will play an alien who's assimilated into the human population of Earth, and the Prime Video serial killer drama Silent River, with John Krasinski.

In addition to Rhys, Dippold, and Murai, Claudia Shin and Carver Karaszewski will executive produce Widow's Bay. Joanne Toll will co-executive produce. The series is a production of Apple Studios.

Widow's Bay is in development at Apple TV+; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.