Perry Mason, the highly anticipated HBO period crime drama that follows the titular character, played by Matthew Rhys, returned with Season 2 on television on March 6th. Taking place months after the Dodson’s trial conclusion, the show continues to follow Mason and his associates as they find themselves at the center of another murder case.

The ensemble, led by Rhys, a talented actor who has been in a range of vital productions during his career, delivers stunning acting that complements the show's compelling plot. There are several of his projects to add to your watchlist if you're interested in Perry Mason, particularly Rhys's superb performance.

1 'The Americans' (2013–2018)

The Americans centers on a married couple (played by Keri Russel and Rhys) who, in reality, are two Soviet KGB intelligence agents posing as Americans and residing with their children in Falls Church, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C. By comparing the viewpoints of the operatives on both sides, it also investigates the conflict between the KGB Rezidentura and the FBI headquarters in Washington.

The program creates a character study and a cultural portrait by utilizing the time period and the conflict between appearance and reality. The audience will be enthralled by the automobile chases, camouflages, wigs, and apparently never-ending near misses. Moreover, The Americans' ability to strike a balance between spy escapades and a realistic drama about an unusual marriage is what makes it so fascinating.

2 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' (2019)

Inspired by the 1998 Esquire article "Can You Say... Hero?" by Tom Junod, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood follows a jaded magazine reporter Lloyd Vogel (Rhys), who, after being tasked with writing a feature of Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks), gets over his cynicism and learns from America's most cherished neighbor about empathy, generosity, and compassion.

Fred Rogers would certainly enjoy the subtle and genuine manner A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood honors him. Moreover, Rhys, who expertly recreates a cinematic version of Vogel, and Tom Hanks were ideal for the job, instantly channeling his daily enthusiasm.

3 'The Post' (2017)

The Post, set in 1971, tells the true story of journalists at The Washington Post attempting to publish the notorious Pentagon Papers, a collection of top-secret records about the United States government's 20-year involvement in the Vietnam War and earlier in French Indochina dating back to the 1940s. Rhys plays the U.S. State Department military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who documents military accomplishments for Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara with US troops.

The film is a multi-layered, multifaceted look back at the year 1971 and is a moving masterwork that serves as a timely reminder of how far we have come. Also, this film has the iconic triumvirate of Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg and offers a relevant defense of the free press. Despite being a small character, Rhys stands out.

4 'Death and Nightingales' (2018)

Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Eugene McCabe, Death and Nightingale is a historical drama miniseries that follows a young lady named Beth Winters (Ann Skelly) struggling to survive in the face of family secrets, Irish nationalism and an unsustainable home situation. Rhys portrayed Billy Winters, Beth’s stepfather and owner of Clonuala.

The story of a nation through a painful internal division makes it timely entertainment for the gloomy winter evenings. Billy could easily have been a one-dimensional villain, but Rhys's performance is so exquisitely nuanced that he instead shows us a multifaceted character who longs for love but is unsure how to express it.

5 'Brothers and Sisters' (2006-2011)

With the passing of family patriarch William Walker (Tom Skerritt), the founder of the family firm Ojai Foods, Brothers and Sisters centers on the lives and issues of the affluent Walker family. Rhys played Kevin Walker, one of five children of Nora (Sally Field) and William Walker, a gay pro bono lawyer.

Once the emphasis switches to the ambiguous situation of the invisible characters, bringing their problems to the fore, the program finds its emotional heart and succeeds. Additionally, even though it is an old-fashioned soap opera with ups and downs, Brothers and Sisters deserves greater praise for being a well-produced, compelling comfort food television.

6 'Death Comes to Pemberley' (2013)

Based on the best-selling 2011 novel of the same name by P.D. James, Death Comes to Pemberley is a three-part British television drama that modeled on the tone and cast of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, published in 1813. Taking place six years into their marriage, Elizabeth (Anna Maxwell Martin) and Darcy (Rhys) are getting ready for their annual ball when the celebrations come to a sudden end with a murder mystery.

Death Comes to Pemberley is a welcome change from the source material, even if it isn't exactly the Pride and Prejudice sequel that readers may have hoped for. Moreover, Austen and James's characterization, wonderful character-focused direction, and top-notch work from the entire cast make the adaption excellent.

7 'The Scapegoat' (2012)

Adapted from Daphne du Maurier's 1957 novel of the same name, The Scapegoat follows John Standing (Rhys), a teacher who recently lost his job, meets Johnny Spence (also Rhys), his doppelgänger and a failing businessman, in a motel. However, Standing wakes up after a night of drinking to discover Spence has taken his identity. He then has to fill Spence's former role after failing to explain the peculiar circumstances.

This movie was incredibly rewarding to see because it showed how a goodhearted man could enter an impossible situation and change it for the better with love, care, and goodwill. Additionally, the movie serves as an illustration of Rhys' aptitude for playing two distinct personalities in a single frame without confusing any of them.

8 'The Wine Show' (2016-)

The Wine Show follows two rookie wine drinkers, Rhys and Matthew Goode, who embark on a journey with some of their famous friends and colleagues, learning the stories behind the popular drink as they visit vineyards and speak with experts.

Despite being bizarre, the wine program is endearing thanks to Rhys's Welsh charisma and Goode's British attractiveness breathing new life into the world's most popular beverage. Underneath the show's goal of teaching viewers more about wine is the bromance between its two leads, who idly sip wine while out and about.

9 'Patagonia' (2010)

Patagonia is a Welsh-Argentine drama film that follows a Welsh-speaking couple, Gwen (Nia Roberts) and Rhys (Matthew Gravelle), who resides in Cardiff. The couple's inability to produce a child has led to an increase in conflict. Hence, the two decide to travel to southern Argentina to rekindle their romance, as Rhys has been hired to photograph the ancient Welsh chapels in Patagonia there. Mateo (Rhys), their Argentine-Welsh local guide, looks after them while they are there.

The movie moves slowly and drags on a little bit, but it is almost adoringly compassionate as it wants to inform viewers of certain people’s histories of which we are unaware. Additionally, Patagonia has a lot of gorgeous and expansive countryside, which makes it broader and more breathable as we watch.

10 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' (2012)

Adapted from the unfinished 1870 novel by Charles Dickens, The Mystery of Edwin Drood examines the mystery of the murder of Edwin Drood (Freddie Fox) as it follows John Jasper, Drood’s uncle and the choirmaster of Cloisterham Cathedral.

The movie was fascinating in terms of the films themselves and the artists who created them. Additionally, the filmmakers have given Dickens' incomplete story a fitting conclusion, bringing it to life with a skilled cinematic vision. Also, from the battered ambition in his heart to his immense pining for Rosa (Tamzin Merchant), Rhys made viewers feel every bit of his character’s pain.

