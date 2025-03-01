Few actors are more synonymous with 2010s television than Matthew Rhys. The Welsh actor has been performing in theater and television since the mid-'90s, appearing in numerous shows as a guest star. His breakthrough came in 2006 with the role of Kevin Walker in the ABC family drama Brothers & Sisters, starring Oscar winner Sally Field. From there, Rhys' profile increased, eventually earning an Emmy and a Critics Choice Award for his performance as Russian spy Phillips Jennings in FX's The Americans.

Rhys is renowned for his unique blend of intensity and vulnerability. Many of the actor's most acclaimed roles, from Phillip in The Americans to his Emmy-nominated one-episode stint on HBO's Girls, showcase this distinct juxtaposition, making him one of the most enthralling and consistently interesting actors in modern television. This list will rank every TV show in which Matthew Rhys plays a regular role; miniseries like the BBC's Death Comes to Pemberley and shows where he plays recurring roles, like The Owl House, will not be considered. The ranking will be based on the show's quality, how they measure against each other, and Rhys's performance in each.

4 'Brothers & Sisters' (2006-2011)

Created by Jon Robin Baitz

Two-time Oscar winner Sally Field leads an impressive cast in the ABC series Brothers & Sisters. The show centers on the wealthy Walker family, whose lives are thrown into turmoil with the death of the patriarch, William (Tom Skerritt). The series also stars Emmy nominees Calista Flockhart and Rachel Griffiths, alongside Balthazar Getty, Dave Annable, and Rhys, the latter of whom played Kevin, a gay lawyer and the youngest sibling in the family.

Brothers & Sisters is a rather straightforward family drama that's endlessly 2000s, an undeniable fact that works both in its favor and against it. The drama is occasionally heavy-handed, but it at least allows for some fine acting from the likes of Field, Griffiths, and Flockhart. Rhys is among the best parts of the series, and his chemistry with on-screen partner Luke Macfarlane is top-notch. Like other similar dramas of its time, Brothers & Sisters did a lot, and while it never reached Desperate Housewives-levels of lunacy, it also wasn't afraid to get a bit melodramatic with its storylines. Still, there was a degree of dignity to the proceedings, largely because of the prestigious cast it boasted.

3 'Perry Mason' (2020-2023)

Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald