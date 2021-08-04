Apple is finalizing a $200 million deal for worldwide rights to Argylle, the next star-studded spy movie from Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn.

Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard are set to star alongside John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson, who played the villain in the first Kingsman movie. Popular singer Dua Lipa is also expected to make her feature acting debut in Argylle, as she'll be providing the film's title track as well as original music for its score.

Argylle is based on the upcoming spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway. The story follows the world’s greatest spy as he gets caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) has been tapped to adapt Conway's debut thriller, which is expected to be published next year.

Vaughn will produce under his MARV Films banner along with his frequent collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid as well as Fuchs, while executive producers include Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Adam Fishbach and Claudia Vaughn, who is perhaps better known as supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

The $200 million deal only covers one movie, but let's be real -- you don't spend that kind of money if you're not thinking "franchise," which is something that Argylle is expected to launch for Apple. The streamer is already in business with Vaughn, who is producing its upcoming Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton as the man who brought the video game to the world.

“I’m thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience,” Vaughn told Deadline, which broke the acquisition news.

Apple also paid big bucks for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation starring Will Smith. The streamer is also prepping Ridley Scott's epic Napoleon movie Kitbag starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer. Apple hopes to land its first-ever Best Picture nomination this year for CODA, though its Tom Hanks sci-fi movie Finch is also expected to be an awards contender.

Vaughn's next film, The King's Man, is slated for release on Dec. 22, and the prequel stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, Matthew Goode, Gemma Arterton, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, Robert Aramayo, Tom Hollander and Alexandra Maria Lara.

