U.K. studio MARV has confirmed the news that director Matthew Vaughn's upcoming big-budget film Argylle will begin filming next month in Europe, as well as the official word on which actors are set to star in the project. Vaughn, whose credits include the Kingsman movies, Layer Cake, and Kick-Ass, reportedly plans to make Argylle his newest action franchise.

Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson have all joined the cast. Dua Lipa, who will make her first feature appearance in the film, will also pen original music for the title track and score.

Argylle is adapted from the as-yet-unreleased novel of the same name by author Ellie Conway, and revolves around the adventures of the world's greatest spy "caught up in a globe-trotting adventure," per the press release. The film will reportedly be the first of a planned three installments, and will be set in the U.S., London, and several other locations worldwide. The Argylle novel is currently set for release in 2022. "When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s," said Vaughn in a provided statement. "This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Vaughn will direct from a script written by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift), produced by MARV and regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of MARV said, "We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films."

Argylle is scheduled to begin filming this August. Stay tuned to Collider for more casting information on this project, as well as an official confirmation of a release date.

