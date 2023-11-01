The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn shares the story behind casting his "nepo cat" in Argylle.

Vaughn reveals that the initial director's cut of Argylle was actually shorter, but the longer version tested better with audiences.

Vaughn unravels his love for spy movies, which was inspired by growing up during the height of the Cold War, and his appreciation for James Bond and other spy films.

“Hired and fired,” Matthew Vaughn says, about the cat he cast for a pivotal role in his upcoming action farce, Argylle. “The first day of filming we had a very expensive cat actor or a ‘catctor,’ whatever you want to call them, and it was a disaster. It wasn’t that cute. It definitely wasn’t trained. So, I was like ‘forget this.’”

Vaughn has been writing and directing films since the mid-aughts, but his career in the industry extends back almost three decades as a producer of some of this generation's most iconic and beloved films. He made his directorial debut in 2004 with the action-packed Daniel Craig-led Layer Cake, which will arrive at its 20th anniversary next year. Three years later he delivered his first writer-director feature, the future cult classic Stardust.

2010’s Kick-Ass propelled Vaughn into the world of superheroes, in which he would go on to write and direct 2011’s X-Men: First Class and produce 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. He brought his involvement in the franchise ended after Vaughn realized the studio was deceiving Halle Berry with a script for the next installment they had no intention of using. Walking away from a major franchise like X-Men gave Vaughn the freedom to explore his very own franchises—The Kingsman and now, Argylle.

With this background, Vaughn has become an expert at solving problems—even feline ones. “I literally went home the next morning,” he continues, “and said to my daughter, ‘I’m borrowing Chip.’ And she’s like ‘For how long?’ and I said ‘Three months.’ Didn’t think it through, I had to drive to work with the cat in the car with me [and] the cat lived in the trailer with me.”

How ‘Argylle’s Runtime Surprised Matthew Vaughn

The first trailer for Argylle arrived at the end of September, and while the cast—which includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, and Samuel L. Jackson—is impressive, Chip Vaughn stole the focus. It also only provided us with a small glimpse into the wild world of spies that Vaughn has crafted. “I told Universal ‘You can only cut the trailer using the first 28 minutes of the movie.’ And they were like ‘No, we can’t do that.’ And I went, ‘Well, guess what? These are the rules if you want to distribute this movie.’ Because the film is so many things that no one’s got any idea what it really is,” Vaughn says. “It’s fun, is all I can say.”

Argylle, which is currently listed at 135 minutes, is actually longer than Vaughn’s initial director’s cut. “It’s really been the most fascinating, because normally when you edit you’re getting it shorter, you’re getting it shorter, and then you think, you’ve got it short enough, and then you put it in front of an audience, and you always hear, ‘It's great, but it’s a little bit long’ or ‘it drags here.’ Then this one, we put the shorter version, and we got the note ‘It’s a little long.’ I felt it was a little longer as well, but it was shorter. I was like ‘This is bizarre. What’s going on?’”

The answer was quite simple, as Vaughn reveals, “The longer cut, it knew when to breathe, and this other one, it couldn’t breathe. So when you can’t breathe, you’re conscious of time. So we put some air back in, and we tested it again, the longer version with a few tweaks, and it went through the roof again. So it was a real lesson for me, it was the first time I’ve ever made something longer because I hate long movies.”

How ‘Austin Powers’ Inspired Matthew Vaughn’s Love for Spies

Vaughn may hate long movies, but he doesn’t hate spy movies. Outside of Argylle, the writer-director has made a bit of a name for himself within the genre, crafting the insanely fun Kingsman franchise, which stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. When asked about why he was drawn to the franchise, Vaughn took a moment to reflect on the various genres that led him to spies—and it all makes sense when looking at his impressive resume. “You know, I don’t know. Someone asked me that. Maybe it’s because of superheroes. I love superheroes, but they’re all, you know, I couldn’t get my hands on them. With X-Men, I enjoyed making it, but it wasn’t mine. I will always say X-Men is Bryan Singer’s franchise, and that’s that in my opinion. With Kingsman and now with Argylle I just like the idea. Maybe it’s because I grew up in the 80s, at the height of the Cold War and espionage and [James] Bond. I just loved all those movies, I loved Flint, I even loved Austin Powers when it came out. So I like spies, I don’t know why, but I do.”

The ‘Kick-Ass’ Reboot Might Get Matthew Vaughn Sued

Image via Lionsgate

Vaughn may see X-Men as Singer’s franchise, but he has his own franchise of misfit superheroes and a reboot for that franchise on the horizon. Kick-Ass, which was based on Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.’s Kick-Ass comic book, was an underdog film that became top-dog through sheer tenacity and Vaughn’s steadfast belief in it. After struggling to get it produced, Vaughn managed to secure a distribution deal when he debuted clips from it in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

As to whether the reboot will be a true reboot or a soft reboot (which could see some of the Kick-Ass cast reprise their roles) Vaughn made it clear that this is a true reboot—at least for now. “This reboot is on a level that… I’ll probably get sued.” Vaughn laughs, and it’s easy to believe that whatever he has planned is going to actually be insane. “We thought about Kick-Ass, we’re going ‘Do we bring back the characters? Is it Kick-Ass 3. Maybe one day [we] will do a Kick-Ass 3 with the characters, but the world needs to be reignited, so you can’t do Kick-Ass without kicking ass and making people go ‘What was that about?’ So we’ve written something that is so fucking crazy, I’m really excited about it.”

Two years ago, Vaughn told Collider that the Kick-Ass reboot would arrive in two years, but it seems like we’ll have to wait a few more years before it’s finally on the silver screen. “It will be properly announced in about six months to a year, because I want to get it cast properly. There’s a lot going to be coming, a lot to discuss, but I’ve been told not to talk about that. But Kick-Ass was, on a personal level, very important to me.”

To Sequel or Not to Sequel, That’s the Question

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kick-Ass isn’t Vaughn’s only film with cult-classic status, but it is the only cult classic of his to secure itself a sequel. Before Neil Gaiman was a household name with his book-to-screen adaptations of The Sandman and Good Omens, Vaughn brought to life the world of Stardust, starring Charlie Cox and Ben Barnes long before they were Netflix’s favorite heartthrobs.

Stardust is beloved, but in 2007 it failed to garner enough love to convince Paramount to greenlight it for a sequel, though that didn’t stop Vaughn from dreaming up an idea of continuing the story. “Stardust, was a bittersweet time for me, because when Paramount were releasing it they kept trying to make it look like Lord of the Rings, and I’d say ‘This ain’t Lord of the Rings.’ They went ‘What is it?’ and I went ‘Princess Bride.’ They’re like ‘Princess Bride tanked.’ And I was like ‘Yes, it tanked because it was marketed badly, and then it became one of the biggest DVDs of all time, so let's just make it. Let’s embrace it.’ They would not listen to me.”

Fortunately, he did have success in swaying the marketing in England, “They went ‘What do what you want?’ and we called it ‘The Fairytale That Won’t Behave.’ It was my biggest-grossing movie at that time.” With Gaiman’s rise in popularity in recent years, I had to ask Vaughn if he thought there was a possibility that it could happen now. He didn’t seem hopeful, but it wasn’t a hard no either. “The economics I have to figure out. There’s now new people at Paramount, but the story was fun. It was such a, you know this concept I’d done. It’s the death of Tristan and Yvaine and he the necklace off, the necklace lands in 1960s London. So you have these crazy characters running around 1960s London but fitting in because it was a crazy time.” While Stardust may never get a sequel, Vaughn does have a sequel in the works for one of his biggest franchises.

‘The King’s Man’ Sequel Takes Aim at British Aristocracy

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Originally slated to be released in November 2019, The King’s Man was one of a long list of movies that were ultimately pushed into 2021 and beyond by the pandemic. When the film finally debuted in theaters in December 2021, a new COVID-19 variant was on the rise and people were still wary about venturing out to watch movies. Despite the factors that played against it, the Kingsman prequel raked in a global box office of $126 million—ensuring that its jaw-dropping post-credits scene would eventually be paid off with a sequel.

Styled like Marvel’s ridiculous oft-mocked post-credit scenes which introduce new villains or set up the next movie, Vaughn created one of the most insane post-credit scenes of all time by teasing Adolf Hilter as the big bad of The King’s Man sequel. With the plotline of The King’s Man, Hitler’s arrival isn’t shocking, especially when Vaughn’s love for history is considered, and, as the writer-director says, “I think history needs to be learned from now more than ever.”

While discussing how The King’s Man presented actual history in a fun and accessible way, Vaughn revealed, “The King’s Man was originally meant to be a TV series and I got persuaded to make it as a film, because, what we wanted to do was something like The Crown with espionage with a bit of a Kingsman hit going through all the decades. So the post-credit thing is, we’ve written it, and it’s pretty cool, the next one. It is about the rise of Hitler and how Hitler did come to power, and basically was supported by the English aristocracy. So I was like, 'Well, that's interesting' and how the world was worrying so much about Communism, that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that] and if you worry too much about [this] bad things can happen here. So it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. We're calling it The Traitor King.”

Whether The Traitor King will be a movie or a series is still up in the air, as Vaughn confirms, “That’s what we’re trying to figure out at the moment.” Vaughn is a busy man, after all. He even teased that his production company is set to begin filming a new movie this month, though it’s unclear if this is the musical he wants to do or another exciting project.

Image via Apple TV+

“With Marv, my company, we’ve got everything back now. In the next five years, we’re rebooting Kick-Ass; we’re going to do the next King’s Man; we’ve also got Kingsman 3, which has to go before. You know, I was joking, if we’re not careful Eggsy’s going to be Arthur at the end of the table and Collin’s gonna be a portrait on the wall, so we do need to speed that up a little.” But next up, Vaughn has Argylle, which hits theaters on February 2, 2024. “The book is launched in January, and we’d like to shoot because this Argylle’s all about book four, and it’s got the meta thing of, ‘What would happen if [while] J.K. Rowling was writing Harry Potter and a real wizard walks in like ‘yeah you’ve sort of got it right, but how about this?’ And the books get better,’”

Vaughn goes on to explain the meta element of the new franchise, “But book one, that wouldn’t have worked, because it has to be someone who has read the third or fourth book of Potter to appear like “I’ve been reading it, but you’ve got it all wrong.” So that’s why we couldn’t do book one first, so book four, and the meta thing is about the author being told “Not bad, but how about this and that,” like ‘What the fuck is going on?’ So Bryce is playing Elly Conway who is a real writer. It’s a different type of movie.”

Vaughn seems to be enjoying the meta-ness of Argylle, which is very on-brand with how he helmed all of his fan-favorite franchises. “I’m a big believer that if I go and get nervous then I’m not making anything that’s interesting. So you have to push it to the boundary, sometimes I do go too far, and I get producers and stuff calling me back, other times I’ve gone too far and the audience goes ‘What the fuck have you just done?’ But you know it’s, Marv is about mischief and pushing boundaries and being entertained. Especially the next three, four years, we just need films that make you smile, and make you forget the shit that we’re all going through.”

Image via Universal

Argylle was born out of a need for escapism during the lockdown, as Vaughn says, “The reason the movie came about is because I was watching, during lockdown, we were watching movies as a family, and I would persuade my girls to watch films they normally wouldn’t. I put Romancing the Stone on, and they loved it. So I just thought Kingsman was to Bond and Kick-Ass to superheroes. What about me doing my sort of Romancing the Stone-style, it’s not an adventure movie, but it’s more spy. What I realized is we had pure escapism. You know, we’re all in lockdown, the world was a scary place, and for two hours of Romancing the Stone, we’ve all gone on this journey. I went on this journey.”

Not only does Vaughn want audiences to have fun with Argylle, he wants the film to be the perfect date movie. “I remembered, Romancing the Stone was my first successful date. It was one of those things, I remember going to the movie with this girl—I’ll protect their name, their innocence—and it was just funny because I went picking a movie I thought she would like, and then I was like damn this film’s great. So I was sucked in and then both of us enjoyed it so much that, you know, the date continued. So I thought I wanted to do a film about escapism, which would be a great date movie at the same time, and do a film that my girls would enjoy, because, you know, they didn’t really like Kingsman. They wanted me to do a softer film, I mean, it’ll still have some moments in it. So I’m proud of that and I’m also proud of trying to reinvent some of the genre, the spy tropes that I’ve contributed towards, I thought, let's shine a light on some of them for how ridiculous they can be and put Sam Rockwell up as the mirror.”

It seems like Vaughn’s plan to craft the perfect date movie worked. “When we tested it there was a line that really I couldn’t stop laughing when I read this line, that a man was saying, I don’t know who it was, but ‘This is the first Matthew Vaughn movie I feel comfortable sharing with my wife.’ I was like ‘Wow! Okay, I think I can take that as a compliment, I’m not sure.’ But I do think this is going to not matter what gender you are or how you identify in life, this is a very, very feel-good statement. And that’s what people will be surprised by. And [it’s] a date movie for all types to enjoy. By the end of it, you’ll feel a bit warm and fuzzy, believe it or not.”

As for Chip? “To be honest, I didn’t like cats at the beginning of this movie,” Vaughn says, “I did fall in love with him by the end, and we became bonded. I mean it makes me laugh. I think Chip might be the most famous person or thing in our house in about a year’s time.” And Chip’s day in the limelight is far from over, says Vaughn. “He’s got a book coming out.”