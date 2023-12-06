The Big Picture Director Matthew Vaughn is taking a departure from his typical violent spy films with Argylle, as it will be rated PG-13, making it a more accessible and date-friendly movie.

Despite the shift in rating, Argylle boasts a star-studded cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena.

The concept for Argylle was inspired by Vaughn's desire to create a film that his daughters would enjoy, and it aims to be a feel-good movie that appeals to all genders and backgrounds.

Director Matthew Vaughn is ready to bring his mainstay spy thriller back to the big screen with Apple Studios' Argylle, but the film will have a major difference from his prior takes on the genre. Argylle will be rated PG-13, representing a step away from Vaughn's typical violence and blood-filled action films and marking his first PG-13 project in more than a decade.

Argylle is officially rated PG-13 for "strong violence and action and some strong language," per Comicbook.com. The film will be Vaughn's first PG-13 feature to hit theaters since X-Men: First Class in 2011, in a notable move away from his spy films Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The King's Man, all of which featured heavy blood and violence. The shift away from an R-rating isn't totally surprising, as Vaughn previously told Collider that he wanted Argylle to be a spy movie that would also work as a date film. "I thought I wanted to do a film about escapism, which would be a great date movie at the same time, and do a film that my girls would enjoy, because, you know, they didn’t really like Kingsman. They wanted me to do a softer film, I mean, it’ll still have some moments in it," Vaughn said. The director shed some additional light on how the idea for Argylle was born:

"The reason the movie came about is because I was watching, during lockdown, we were watching movies as a family, and I would persuade my girls to watch films they normally wouldn’t ... But I do think this is going to not matter what gender you are or how you identify in life, this is a very, very feel-good statement."

'Argylle' is a Different Type of Spy Film

Argylle will follow "Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie," according to a synopsis from Apple. "But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past."

While Argylle may not be as violent or verging on R-rated as Vaughn's previous spy films, one thing the film isn't lacking is a superstar cast. The film stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena. The film also stars Chip, a cat belonging to Vaughn's daughter, as Elly's companion Alfie.

Vaughn directed Argylle from a script by Jason Fuchs. Vaughn also produces for his Marv Studios banner alongside Cloudy Productions, Fuchs, and his longtime collaborators David Reid and Adam Bohling. Apple is partnering on the project with Universal Pictures, which will distribute the film in theaters.

Argylle will be released in theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 2, 2024.