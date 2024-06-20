In the aftermath of the success of Guy Ritchie, many British filmmakers attempted to make similarly stylized genre films that combined action, comedy, and suspense in a unique way. While many of these imitators simply felt like they were retreading Ritchie’s work, Matthew Vaughn successfully developed an instantly recognizable style of over-the-top action cinema. Unsurprisingly, Vaughn’s talents earned the attention of several major studios, leading him to develop several high-profile projects involving well-known properties.

Vaughn is a filmmaker who cannot be faulted for his ambitions — he has even attempted to create a cinematic universe set in the world of espionage. It’s notoriously difficult for auteur filmmakers to retain their inherent quirks when working on studio projects, but Vaughn has managed to make each of his “hired hand” jobs still feel unique. Each of Matthew Vaughn's movies is enjoyable, but some are far more rewatchable, thanks to their refreshing nature, humor, and highly stylized action.

8 ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ (2017)

Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore

Although its predecessor was a surprise hit that took spy movie buffs by surprise, Kingsman: The Golden Circle was a very disappointing sequel that got far too bloated. While the first film certainly had its mythology, it was more singularly focused on developing the relationship between Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry Hart (Colin Firth). Conversely, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is too busy setting up future installments and sequels within the Kingsman universe.

Far too long to be substantially rewatchable, Kingsman: The Golden Circle does benefit from its terrific supporting cast. Pedro Pascal’s charismatic performance adds a lot to the dynamic between Eggsy and Harry, and Julianne Moore does a great job chewing the scenery as the film’s eccentric villain. Nonetheless, Kingsman: The Golden Circle proves that the eclectic story is why the first film worked. Perhaps Vaughn would have benefited from putting the same care and attention into the sequel.

7 ‘The King’s Man’ (2021)

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Rhys Ifans

The first two Kingsman films were notable because they essentially served as broad parodies of the spy movie genre, with many references aimed at the Roger Moore era of James Bond. However, The King’s Man opted for a more serious take on the Kingsman mythology that grounded the story in World War I. Ralph Fiennes stars as a grieving father who serves as one of the first agents of the Kingsman organization after his son (Harris Dickinson) is killed in battle.

The King’s Man is no less sensational than the other films, featuring some delightful old-fashioned action that sees Vaughn making use of a different timeline. Fiennes and the supporting cast are also great, especially the scene-stealing Rhys Ifans as a demented take on Rasputin. That being said, The King’s Man never feels like a complete story, making it harder for fans to want to revisit it. A particularly baffling post-credit sequence seemed to indicate that it was the first chapter in a larger and more ambitious prequel saga. However, its willingness to treat real-life historical figures like villains in a comic book movie is puzzling at best and offensive at worst.

6 ‘Argylle’ (2024)

Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill

Argylle deserves credit for its originality. While comparisons can be drawn with classic action comedy films like Spies Like Us or Romancing the Stone, Vaughn developed a genuinely fresh take on the espionage genre, which centers on the relationship between an acclaimed novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) and a skilled secret agent (Sam Rockwell).

Unfortunately, Argylle more than overstays its welcome; at nearly 150 minutes long, the film packs in so many (bad) twists and turns that it is easy to lose sight of the relationships at its center. Argylle has all the great action that one would expect from a Vaughn film, including a few genuinely inventive uses of music timed to fight scenes. However, the confusing storyline, strange performative choices, and tonal inconsistencies put a burden on the viewer that may make it difficult to watch more than once.

5 ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service’ (2015)

Starring: Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson

Kingsman: The Secret Service provided the boost of energy that the spy movie genre needed. While audiences were well adjusted to the more serious tone of the new James Bond films, Jason Bourne series, and Mission: Impossible saga, Kingsman: The Secret Service turned the genre on its head by exposing how ridiculous it was. That being said, Vaughn certainly did not stick to the confines of a parody; Kingsman: The Secret Service still had emotional stakes revolving around Eggsy’s development as a hero.

Although many of the off-color jokes serve the film well, Kingsman: The Secret Service may be a little too self-referential for its own good. Its admirable that Vaughn made a spy comedy that was so aware of its influences, but there are instances where the constant popular culture references make the movie difficult to recommend on its own. Still, thanks to some impressive choreography, committed acting from an impressive ensemble, and a willingness to be absurd, Kingsman: The Secret Service is enjoyable for what it is.

4 ‘Layer Cake’ (2004)

Starring: Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy, Sienna Miller

Layer Cake was a brilliant gangster thriller that gave Daniel Craig his breakout role shortly before he stepped into the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. However, it was also the film that definitively put Vaughn on the map; the film was absolutely ruthless in its style, as it explored how all-consuming and dangerous the gangster lifestyle was. Although it showed some of the cheekiness that would define Vaughn’s later work, many of the best moments in Layer Cake are the ones that are played completely seriously.

Layer Cake showed that Vaughn was able to use non-linear storytelling to his advantage, as the film dissected the complex interactions between rival criminal gangs in a compelling way. It's such a notable departure from what is normally seen in the genre that it is worth rewatching multiple times just to take notice of the major differences. With an electrifying cast also including Tom Hardy and Sienna Miller, Layer Cake is a one-of-a-kind crime film.

3 ‘Kick-Ass’ (2010)

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage

Kick-Ass was released in an era when superhero films were beginning to become mainstream; Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight had redefined the boundaries of the genre, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was beginning its meteoric rise to Hollywood dominance. Kick-Ass satirized the comic book genre by looking at the concept that “anyone could be a hero.” By featuring a protagonist who had no powers or reason to put on a mask, Kick-Ass explored what truly makes someone heroic.

While the tone was certainly silly, Vaughn inserted just enough serious moments that justified the audience’s investment in this warped take on the genre. Aaron Taylor-Johnson delivered a breakout role as the titular protagonist, and Kick-Ass further benefitted from its immensely talented supporting cast. The dark, Batman-inspired superhero Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and his daughter Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) easily became the film’s scene stealers. A worthy villain, intense and over-the-top action, and a hilariously self-aware screenplay make Kick-Ass immensely rewatchable today.

2 ‘Stardust’ (2007)

Starring: Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert De Niro

Stardust was certainly a change of pace for Vaughn. While a majority of his films succeeded by poking fun at popular genres, Stardust actually showed that Vaughn could tell a more straightforward fantasy romance story. Based on the acclaimed novel by Neil Gaiman, Stardust centers on the young hero Tristan (Charlie Cox), who tries to rescue a fallen star (Claire Danes) while being pursued by several parties, including the Queen of the Witches (Michelle Pfeiffer). The film also features a very entertaining subplot involving Robert De Niro as a flamboyant pirate captain.

Despite some rather notable deviations from the source material, Stardust captured the wit and whimsy of Gaiman’s writing, fleshing out its unique world and characters in intimate detail. With this charming yet biting fantasy adventure, Vaughn proved that he could tell sincere stories that weren’t overtly sentimental. Given how cynical many modern blockbusters and studio films are, Stardust feels even more radical and original in comparison. Revisiting it is effortless and light, with the film swiftly moving to tell a sweet and humorous story strengthened by a great ensemble.

1 ‘X-Men: First Class’ (2011)

Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence

X-Men: First Class provided the boost of energy that the X-Men franchise sorely needed, as enthusiasm for the series was at an all-time low thanks to the failures of X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Rather than continue the story of the original trilogy, X-Men: First Class moved the series back to the Cold War era of the 1960s to explore the friendship between Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender), long before they became known as Professor X and Magneto.

X-Men: First Class is the rare superhero film where the audience is equally invested in the hero and villain. While Charles emerges as the leader that the mutants need in their time of crisis, it's impossible not to sympathize with Erik, given the traumatic circumstances of his upbringing in World War II. Dripping with swinging '60s style and benefitting from an outstanding cast and a fast-paced, compelling story, X-Men: First Class is arguably the best entry into its franchise and Vaughn's most enjoyable and effortless movie.

