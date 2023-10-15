During this year's New York Comic-Con, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service director Matthew Vaughn revealed that he will begin working on a musical film next year. During the same panel, Vaughn revealed that new Kick-Ass and Kingsman movies are also in the making.

"I'm actually going to be doing a musical next year, can't talk about it," Vaughn said of the unnamed film. "And it's taking me so long to find a musical to do because the musical — like an action movie is only as good as the action or a comedy is only as good as the humor — a musical is only as good as the music, and Elton John's catalog is pretty hard to beat, so I'm trying to match it, at least, and I think we've nearly got there… it's batsh*t crazy, but it's fun."

Matthew Vaughn Teases More 'Kingsman' and 'Kick-Ass' Projects

Image via Plan B Entertainment

During the discussion at NYCC, Vaughn revealed that a direct sequel to Kingsman: The Golden Circle is in development. "next year we're rebooting Kick-Ass and we will be making Kingsman 3." During a conversation with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, he also revealed a sequel to 2021's The King's Man titled The Traitor King.

Vaughn also revealed that instead of a direct sequel to Kick-Ass, his team plans to reboot the franchise as a whole, telling Lovitt it will be "f*cking crazy." He elaborated at the panel saying, "Kick-Ass sort of changed people's perception of what a superhero film is at that time. So we're doing it again, so it's none of the characters from the other Kick-Ass. We'd like to bring them back after the reboot, but this reboot, it's just going off on a tangent that I can't ... I really can't talk about that."

The last film directed by Vaughn as of late is The King's Man, a prequel to Kingsman and the third film in the franchise. The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and Matthew Goode, and pulled in a worldwide total of $125 million at the box office against a budget of approximately $100 million. Vaughn's upcoming directorial effort, Argylle, will be released on February 2, 2024, by Universal Pictures and stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more.

Stay tuned at Collider for Lovitt's full conversation with Vaughn, and don't miss the rest of our NYCC coverage.