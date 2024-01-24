The Big Picture Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn is planning to tackle a musical with a "hard R" rating, but details are still unknown.

Prep is currently underway for the musical, which remains untitled but has a placeholder name of "It's a Musical by MV." Puppets are involved in the production.

Vaughn acknowledges that musicals are difficult to do and emphasizes the importance of getting the music right before moving forward.

Throughout his career, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has created a variety of movies ranging from action-packed features such as the Kingsman and Kick-Ass franchises, to biopics like Rocketman, and many others. Next, Vaughn is planning to tackle a musical, but most details were unknown. However, during an interview for his new movie Argylle, Vaughn revealed to Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub a lot of new information, inclduing how the musical will have a "hard R" rating.

In addition, he revealed that prep is currently underway for the musical, but he did not confirm a specific production start date. He shared that the musical remains officially untitled, with its "really egotistical" placeholder name being "It's a Musical by MV." Additionally, he touched on other aspects of the musical, mentioning that puppets are involved and that the musical will be something different. He also shared that the music aspect has been a tricky one to nail down before the team can move forward. He said:

"Well, I found out that musicals are very hard to do. So it’s a lot more prep and this has got puppets in it as well and it’s very different, it’s not what anyone’s gonna be imagining. And you’ve got to get the music right, the choreography right, and the design. It’s something much bigger. I mean, musicals are really, really hard to do. I’m finding it out the hard way. There’s a chance they get behind the camera with it this year but only, you know, we haven’t got the music right yet. And a musical is really only as good as the music. And we have the story, we have the characters, we have the script, but we’ve got to get the music right. So that takes time and, you know, so once we've got the music right, we’re ready to go."

What Else Is Next for Matthew Vaughn?

Coming up, Vaughn's next feature, Argylle, will be released in theaters on February 2 and will later stream globally on Apple TV+. The spy thriller follows Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), an introverted novelist who learns that her work eerily mirrors real-life events. As such, Elly and her beloved cat are thrust into the world of espionage after a spy saves her life — though she remains in present danger due to a sinister underground syndicate. Vaughn directed the screenplay by Jason Fuchs. Along with Argylle, Vaughn is aiming to make a threequel for Kingsman and a Kick-Ass reboot or threequel.

Be sure to catch Vaughn's Argylle when it releases on February 2 in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on his musical when they become available and our full conversation with Vaughn.

