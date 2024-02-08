The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn has secretly produced a film, working title Project X , starring Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell.

Vaughn is working on a third Kick-Ass movie, which is part of a new trilogy of films connected to S chool Fight and Vram .

Vaughn's secret film features his stunt team and has 56 incredible action sequences, but the lead actor broke his back during filming.

Matthew Vaughn is a very busy man, and a very talented one at that if his ability to keep secrets is as good as it seems. Fresh on the trail promoting his latest film Argylle, Vaughn recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, with Josh Horowitz, and revealed that he's actually managed to produce a film in secret — working title Project X — which stars Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell.

Vaughn recently told Collider's Steve Weintraub that he had been working on a third Kick-Ass movie, and that the film would actually be the third entry in a new trilogy of films, which he has titled, in his head, School FIght, Vram, and Kick-Ass 3. Vaughn stated: “The trilogy will be School Fight, this movie, let's call it Vram for the time being, and then Kick-Ass, and they're all connected.”

Vaughn also disclosed that School Fight was already shot and is done, and Vram is currently being filmed. Whether this film is School Fight or Vram is unclear at this moment in time, but evidently, Vaughn has been a very busy boy.

"I've been producing a very, very special movie. Very excited about it. I just saw half an hour cut together. This will have the same sort of impact as Kick-Ass did. What can I say is it's a movie that is written, directed, and starring my stunt team. It is a film like no other movie that's ever been made and it's also got Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell in it, plus some other very, very interesting cameos, and it's reinventing an action movie."

Vaughn went on to describe the production of the film, revealing the shocking news that his lead actor managed to break his back during one of the stunts for the film.

"Sadly, my lead actor-slash-stuntman broke his back in three places doing one of our stunts," he said. "It is incredible footage for the movie, then we filmed him in hospital. Last week, we were filming him recuperating… It's part of the movie about the dangers of being a stuntman. We're breaking some world records. It's got, I think, 56 action sequences that are incredible, it's funny, but it's original."

What Has Matthew Vaughn Directed Lately?

The secret film will see Vaughn reunite with Rockwell, who currently stars in his latest movie, Argylle, alongside Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston and Catherine O'Hara. It is playing in theatres now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Vaughn's secret project.