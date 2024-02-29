This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The next installment in the Kick-Ass franchise is finally moving along, with Variety reporting that The Stuntman has begun filming. More than a decade after the last movie in the series delivered explosive action on the big screen, Damien Walters directs a story about two brothers who become stuntmen. The filmmaker is an expert on the subject, considering he used to be a stuntman himself before sitting in the director's chair. And now, it's time for him to use his experience to bring the new story to life, with Matthew Vaughn producing what's meant to be the second chapter in a new Kick-Ass trilogy.