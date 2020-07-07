‘Mad Men’ Creator Matthew Weiner Writing New Mystery Dramedy Series for FX

Under a cloud of secrecy, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner has been developing a new half-hour mystery dramedy series at FX, according to multiple reports.

Plot details are, appropriately, being kept a mystery, but Weiner will write and direct as well as executive produce the untitled series, which hails from FX Productions. I wish we had more to go on than that, but it’ll take some serious sleuthing, as Weiner is notorious for keeping a tight lid on things, though Variety broke this intriguing piece of news.

Weiner’s Mad Men aired on AMC for seven seasons and racked up 116 Emmy nominations as well as four wins for Best Drama Series. More recently, Weiner created Amazon’s star-studded anthology series The Romanoffs, which he directed in its entirety, having also written most of the episodes. The series followed an ensemble of characters who each believed they were members of the Russian royal family, and reunited Weiner with Mad Men alums John Slattery and Christina Hendricks.

I’ll be honest and admit that I never really sparked to Mad Men, having only seen a handful of early episodes, and The Romanoffs sounded “off” from the start, so I didn’t bother watching it. I also didn’t care for Weiner’s feature Are You Here either. But… I really, really, really trust the FX brand and John Landgraf‘s taste as an executive, so if he sees something special in this concept, who am I to argue?

Should FX move forward with Weiner's half-hour dramedy, it would mark his return to the world of basic cable, though it's always possible the show could wind up making a streaming debut via FX on Hulu, which is how the network released Mrs. America.