Matthias Schoenaerts' already impressive line-up of upcoming projects has grown with his addition to HBO's The Palace. Variety reveals that the Belgian actor has been cast opposite Kate Winslet in the limited series that was ordered by the streamer in July.

Schoenaerts role likewise Winslet's is still being kept under wraps, however, both will find themselves in the middle of an unraveling leadership style as the powers that be begin to rule its people with an iron fist. Schoenaerts was recently seen as Detective Lem Getweiler in David O. Russell's feature Amsterdam which featured an ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, pop music icon Taylor Swift among others.

The actor began his career as a teenager in the Academy Award-nominated period drama, Daens. He earned his breakthrough in 2011 with the Oscar-nominated crime film, Bullhead which received resounding praise at the numerous film festivals where it screened. His other critically acclaimed works include the BAFTA and Golden Globe nominated romance, Rust and Bone, Far from the Madding Crowd, The Danish Girl, Disorder, and The Mustang. The actor has lined up a host of promising projects for the not-so-far future. He will next be seen in the Sky and Canal+ TV series Django, a reimagining of the 1966 film of the same name where he will play the titular character, as well as the feature film, The Way of the Wind, a biblical drama film directed by Terrence Malick. Schoenaerts recently wrapped up filming for Netflix'sThe Old Guard 2 starring Charlize Theron.

HBO has set up an impressive team of writers to ensure The Palace delivers as a gripping political thriller, they include Succession's Will Tracy, Seth Reiss, Juli Weine, Jen Spyra, and Sarah DeLappe who wrote the script for the recent horror flick, Bodies Bodies Bodies. Tracy wears multiple hats on the project as executive producer, and show runner while Winslet in addition to starring serves as one of the producers. The producing team is rounded out by Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward. Stephen Frears is also attached to direct and executive produce the series.The Palace marks the fourth project that Winslet is headlining for HBO, others include Mare of Easttown, Mildred Pierce, and the upcoming The Trust. As with the previous outings, HBO would be hoping to dominate the awards circuit with The Palace.

Production is yet to begin on The Palace, but as always you can count on Collider for timely updates as they come.

