He also talks about what people should do if they only have one day in Berlin.

With Army of Thieves streaming on Netflix this Friday, I recently spoke to director and star, Matthias Schweighöfer, about making the Army of the Dead prequel. Produced by Deborah and Zack Snyder, the prequel follows fan favorite Ludwig Dieter (played by Schweighöfer) as he’s recruited to join a crew of criminals to break into some impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. The film also stars Nathalie Emmanuel as the leader of a team alongside Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, and Jonathan Cohen. The Army of Thieves story was developed by Zack Snyder with Shay Hatten, who also wrote the script.

During the interview, Matthias Schweighöfer talked about making Army of Thieves, how they filmed the awesome bike stunts in the film, if they needed to get Nicolas Cage’s permission to use his name and footage in the film, why they first cut the film without any music, what he’s directing next, and what people should do if they only have one day in Berlin.

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Matthias Schweighöfer

If he could get the financing to make anything he wants, what would he make and why?

How did they pull off the awesome bike stunt in the movie?

Did they have to get Nicolas Cage’s permission to use his name and show the footage?

What did he learn in the editing room when they were cutting the film that surprised him?

What should people do if they only have one day in Berlin?

What is he going to direct next?

