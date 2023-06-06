In many ways, animated shows for children are the most essential kind of animated show. They stick with audiences their entire lives and help to shape the king of entertainment they will consume as adults. The best of them are able to withstand the test of time and entertain and inspire new generations thanks to their high quality.

Some of these shows are well remembered because of how mature they were. They weren't afraid to tackle adult subjects and explain them in a way that children could understand, which showed how much they trusted their audience.

10 'The Animals of Farthing Wood' (1993-1995)

When humans begin tearing down Farthing Wood, the animals meet to decide their future. Toad (Ron Moody), who spent a year wandering, proposes they travel to a nature preserve called White Deer Park. Since the journey will be dangerous, they elect Fox (Rupert Farley) as their leader before everyone swears the Oath of Mutual Protection to watch over one another.

If you think a show about cute forest animals working together wouldn't be too dark, think again. Many of the animals come to rather gruesome ends, and their troubles don't stop upon reaching the park. Yet this helps the show forge a unique identity by showcasing the cute and vicious sides of nature while telling stories about cooperation and perseverance through impossible odds.

9 'War Planets: Shadow Raiders' (1998-1999)

In a far-off system called The Cluster, four planets of Ice, Rock, Fire, and Bone raid one another for resources. All that changes when Princess Tekla (Donna Yamamoto), the last survivor of Planet Tek, comes to them with a warning: the Beast Planet is coming to consume their worlds. Now, a humble miner named Graveheart (Paul Dobson) must rally the four planets into a fragile alliance to save their worlds.

War Planets introduced audiences to cosmic horror, with the Beast Planet acting as an inevitable end of all life. Its approach to the war was also quite nuanced, with many episodes focusing on forging and maintaining alliances between the different planets. Nearly every character was multifaceted and went through their arc.

8 'Static Shock' (2000-2004)

Virgil Hawkins (Phil LaMarr) is a 14-year-old boy living with his widowed father in Dakota City. When some chemicals were released during a battle between police and street gangs, a mutagenic gas was unleashed on the city. It grants Virgil the power to control static electricity, so he becomes a superhero to battle against various supervillains created by the gas.

Though its animation hasn't aged too well, Static Shock developed a strong following thanks to its writing. It tackled numerous social issues like gang violence, homelessness, and prejudice and wasn't afraid to get intense. A few examples include Virgil's mother being killed in a gunfight and his best friend Richard's (Jason Marsden) father being racist toward Black people.

7 'The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh'

Deep in the Hundred-Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh (the iconic Jim Cummings) lives with his friends, Piglet (John Fiedler), Tigger (Paul Winchell), Rabbit (Ken Sansom), Eeyor (Peter Cullen). With their human friend, Christopher Robbin (Tim Hoskins), they go on many adventures in the woods or the human world. Many of these adventures end with an important life lesson.

This show is one of the best for young audiences and received massive praise during its initial run from parents and critics alike. The lessons it taught were important ones for children and were usually told with nuance and respect. One of the best examples is from the episode "Find Her, Keep Her," where Rabbit adopts a bluebird named Kessie (Laura Mooney) and has to accept that she will one day leave him.

6 'Teen Titans' (2003-2006)

On the outskirts of Jump City sits Titans Tower, a T-shaped building inhabited by the Teen Titans. When the city is threatened, these teenage superheroes jump into action, using their variety of powers to take down monsters and criminals alike. When they're not fighting crime, they juggle the difficulties of being roommates.

Teen Titans balanced silly and surreal episodes with some intense and highly emotional ones. Every character had a mature episode or two, such as Robin's (Scott Menville) obsession with Slade (Ron Perlman) or Cyborg's (Khary Payton) struggle between his human and robotic half. This made the characters feel more realistic and relatable to audiences, as they were as flawed as any of us and had to work through it.

5 'Over the Garden Wall' (2014)

Brothers Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean) are lost in a mysterious forest called The Unknown. Their journey to get home leads them to meet all sorts of strange characters, including Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey), a bluebird who used to be human. They also meet a strange Woodsman (Christopher Lloyd) who warns them to avoid The Beast (Samuel Ramey).

Over the Garden Wall pulls from classical fairytales and the Golden Age of Animation to create a creepy and mysterious atmosphere. Themes of death, despair, and depression are ever-present, and our heroes have to fight against the sense of loss with every step. This makes the Beast even more terrifying, as its threat is more psychological than physical.

4 'Gargoyles' (1994-1997)

In 994 AD, Vikings sacked Castle Wyvern in Scotland and slaughtered a clan of Gargoyles, creatures who turn to stone during the day and serve as protectors to humanity. When the survivors attack them in revenge, a Magus (Jeff Bennett) turns them to stone until the castle rises above the cloud. One thousand years later, billionaire David Xanatos (Jonathan Frakes) decides to see if the legends are true and awaken the Gargoyles in New York City.

If beginning your show with genocide wasn't intense enough, Gargoyles also touched on heavy themes such as guilt, gun violence, and prejudice. Despite their protective nature, the Gargoyles are mistreated and feared by humans in both time periods. Nevertheless, they continue their duty, as to do otherwise would endanger innocents.

3 'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

In the land of Ooo, Finn the human (Jeremy Shada) and Jake the dog (John DiMaggio) live the life of heroes. From their tree house on the edge of the Candy Kingdom, they stand ready to come to the aid of any princess in need. When there are no bad guys to fight, they often head off on adventures, great or small, for the fun of it.

Though Adventure Time is a bright and chaotic show, it tells some very mature and nuanced stories. As Finn matures throughout the season, he and the other inhabitants of Ooo face more existential threats than physical ones. Among these include contemplating the meaning of life, accepting your faults, and finding healthy ways to cope with grief.

2 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

When the bat signal lights up the night sky, the citizens of Gotham City know that Batman (Kevin Conroy) is working to keep their city safe. Using his wealth as billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne, Batman faces off against powerful rogues like the Joker (Mark Hamill), the Scarecrow (Henry Polic II), and Poison Ivy (Diane Pershing). Over time, he is also aided by his adopted son, Dick Grayson (Loren Lester) and Barbara Gordon (Melissa Gilbert), as Robin and Batgirl, respectively.

This show set the standard for future superhero shows and led to the creation of the DCAU. One of its greatest strengths was its characters, which were written to be sympathetic and multifaceted, especially the villains. It really dived into the tragedy of everyone's situation and didn't shy away from some brutal imagery, especially when looking into Batman's inner turmoil.

1 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

In a world inhabited by people who can control the four elements, the Avatar — the only person who can control all four at once — acts as a keeper of balance. One hundred years ago, he vanished, so the ambitious Fire Nation began a war of conquest. Fortunately, two siblings from the Southern Water Tribe find the new Avatar: an Airbender named Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen), and go with him to help save the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is frequently labeled one of the greatest children's cartoons for good reason. The show introduced Eastern philosophy to Western audiences in a way both children and adults could grasp. The character arc of Prince Zuko (Dante Basco) is another source of praise, as he develops from an angry and confused young man into one of the team's strongest supporters.

