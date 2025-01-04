While teen movies have a knack for capturing the complexities of adolescence, some stand out more than others by offering a mature and nuanced perspective on growing up and all the aches that come with it. These movies move beyond the typical high school drama, delving into the struggles and triumphs of the teenage experience more thoroughly and capturing the attention of younger and older audiences alike.

From coming-of-age stories that tackle real-world issues to teenage films that challenge societal norms, pictures like Lady Bird and The Graduate are guaranteed to resonate deeply and linger in the audiences' minds long after the credits roll. To celebrate all these amazing films, we look back at the ten most mature teen movies that masterfully blend teenage protagonists with adult, complex struggles. These movies showcase how adolescence is one of the most defining phases of our lives.

10 'The Diary of a Teenage Girl' (2015)

Directed by Marielle Heller

Image via Sony Classics

Although a fairly overlooked film, Marielle Heller's The Diary of a Teenage Girl is a coming-of-age gem that addresses mature themes through the lens of adolescence. The teen comedy follows a teen artist (Bel Powley) living in 1970s San Francisco who embarks on a self-discovery journey after entering into an affair with her mother's boyfriend (Alexander Skarsgård).

Minnie's tumultuous journey through adolescence delves into adult territory in many ways, particularly through its exploration of sexuality — and the protagonist's sexual awakening — with stark realism. While it does provide viewers with plenty of fun moments, The Diary of a Teenage Girl does not shy away from confronting uncomfortable truths and raises questions about power dynamics and consent. Fit for both older teens and young adults, this beautifully crafted film offers an unflinching depiction of teenage life, making for an intriguing and refreshing teen film.

9 'Waves' (2019)

Directed by Trey Edward Shults

Image via A24

Although one of A24's lesser-known films, Trey Edward Shults' Waves is ​definitely a coming-of-age worth adding to your watchlist, particularly if you love unique teen drama stories. Starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell, and Alexa Demie, this gut-wrenching flick chronicles the journey of a suburban family led by a well-intentioned but way too controlling father as they all navigate love, forgiveness, and loss.

When delving into what makes this teenage film such a dramatic and mature watch, its storyline is quite telling. Featuring a stunning visual style that elevates its narrative by mirroring the emotional highs and lows of adolescence, Waves is targeted at both young adults and families, with its mature content — including grief, substance abuse, and trauma — making it a standout in this niche category. Tyler's heartbreaking journey, marked by a tragic mistake with life-changing consequences, turns the film into a harrowing meditation about regret and accountability.

8 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Based on the André Aciman book, Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet in his breakthrough role (which earned him an Oscar nom) is set in the summer of 1983. It sees 17-year-old Elio spending the days with his family in their villa in Lombardy, Italy. When he eventually meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), who works as an intern for his father, feelings develop between the two.

Call Me By Your Name provides viewers with an interesting LGBTQ+ narrative, exploring Elio's sexual awakening, as well as themes of identity and love. However, that is not solely what makes this a mature teen film, but rather the way it delves into the complex relationship between Elio and Oliver, who share a significant age gap. The mature themes arise in the context of the power dynamics between the two characters, as well as the inevitable end of their brief affair.

7 'Boyhood' (2014)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via IFC Films

Part of what makes this Richard Linklater movie so unique is the fact that it took 12 years to produce, with audiences witnessing its cast (Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, and Ethan Hawke) growing old in "real-time." Boyhood chronicles the life of Manson, from his early childhood to his arrival at college.

While Boyhood kicks off with Mason as a young child, it ultimately sees the character grow into a teenager and undergo the adult experiences that shape us. Touching on family dynamics and the struggle to find belonging, identity, and independence as one matures, Boyhood is a thoughtful love letter to the passage of time, delving into philosophical and existentialist themes that even older audiences will likely enjoy.

Boyhood Release Date June 5, 2014 Cast Ellar Coltrane , Patricia Arquette , Ethan Hawke , Elijah Smith , Lorelei Linklater , Steven Chester Prince Runtime 163minutes

6 'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955)

Directed by Nicholas Ray

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring James Dean in one of his most notable roles, Rebel Without a Cause is a coming-of-age teen drama that focuses on a rebellious young man with a troubled past who comes to a new town, finding friends and enemies. Through the lens of teenage angst, the acclaimed Rebel Without a Cause does not shy away from tackling adult themes.

Among Nicholas Ray's movie's most notable aspects is its delving into family dysfunction, identity crises, and societal expectations, with the protagonist's troubled relationship with his mother and father raising questions about masculinity and authority. Celebrated for its cultural impact, beautiful cinematography and use of color, as well as the iconic central performance at its heart, Rebel Without a Cause continues to resonate decades after its release.

Rebel Without a Cause Release Date October 29, 1955 Cast James Dean , Natalie Wood , Sal Mineo , Jim Backus , Ann Doran , Corey Allen Runtime 111 minutes

5 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Directed by Sofia Coppola