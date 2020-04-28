‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’: Go Behind the Scenes of Maul vs Ahsoka in Incredible Video

Spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

After the latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, I called the lightsaber duel between Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano one of the best that the Star Wars franchise had to offer in recent years and one of the best in its history, hands down. Now, thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video from the fine folks over at Disney+, where the seventh and final season is currently streaming, you can see just how much work went into making that fight happen.

Directed and envisioned by showrunner Dave Filoni, this duel only came together because of the hard work and talent of a number of people. Filoni brought back seminal Darth Maul actor Ray Park to perform the motion-capture martial arts / acrobatics needed for the Sith lord’s signature moves. Enter actor Lauren Mary Kim, a talented stunt performer in her own right who went up against Park as Ahsoka Tano. Then, pair their performances with veteran voice actors Sam Witwer and Ashley Eckstein, and augment and polish it all up thanks to the hard-working members of the Lucasfilm animation team, and you’ve got one of the best fights in the franchise. Easy, right?

Check out just a sampling of what went into the fight with this new behind-the-scenes video:

Dave Filoni, executive producer and supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, along with cast and crew, discuss the making of Maul and Ahsoka Tano’s climactic battle on Mandalore.

As a bonus, here’s a sneak peek (and a heartbreaking one at that) at “Shattered”, the penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars: